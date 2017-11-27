Huawei in recent years has been a name that is quite reminiscent with the words quality and affordability at the same time. Even though the company has a plethora of devices currently available in the market, the two names that have well established themselves in the market are the Huawei “Mate series” and “P series”. These devices have truly been the standout (call it flagship) devices that Huawei has come up with in the last few years.

Last year the whole world was talking about the most sleek looking device of 2016, the Mate 9 and the Mate 9 Pro along with the Huawei P10 and the P10 Lite which had revolutionized the smartphone industry especially when it came to image capturing and overall aesthetics. Since Huawei’s affiliation with Leica, the company which truly stands out when it comes to professional photography, the aforementioned brands have been the most successful selling devices so far.

Enter 2017, and the company has once again truly out done themselves this time around yet again with the launch of their latest flagship devices, the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and the Huawei Mate 10 Lite. Not only are these devices visually appealing to look at, they most certainly pack a punch especially when it comes to hardware and elements such as Full View displays. Today, we are going to take a close look at the beautiful and extremely pocket friendly Huawei Mate 10 Lite which is creating strides in the market not only for its affordable price, but also because of the amazing hardware that it has to offer.

The recently launched device comes with FOUR camera’s…yes you read that correctly guys! The Huawei Mate 10 Lite features dual front and dual rear cameras making the device the world’s first smartphone with Four Cameras. The two front-facing selfie cameras feature a 13MP and a 2MP lens combined. The f/2.0 13MP lens focuses on image rendering while the 1.75um 2MP color lens captures a dazzling depth of field resulting in clear and beautiful selfies with the breathtaking bookeh effect that indeed makes the device a “Selfie Superstar”. The rear cameras feature a 16-megapixel standard sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with phase detection that captures some truly stunning images especially under low light.

You can check out some of the stunning images captured from the device below to see how the Mate 10 Lite has indeed redefined photography :

Moving towards the other specs, the Mate 10 Lite sports a full aluminum body with curved edges bearing a soap bar design; catered together with a beautiful 5.9-inch “Full View” display with full-HD+ 1080×2160 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display has minimal bezels on the left and right sides featuring an impressive 83% screen to body ratio. Under the hood, you will find a HiSilicon Kirin 659 system-on-chip (SoC) that comes with eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores (four clocked at 2.36GHz and four at 1.7GHz).

The Kirin chip accompanies 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card through the available hybrid SIM card slot. Now coming to the software, the Mate 10 Lite runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Huawei’s custom EMUI 5.1 skin wrapped on top of it. Other specs include a 3340 mAh battery that easily lasts a day on a full charge and a finger print scanner at the back that is quite fast and responsive. After using the device for almost 2 weeks now, the results have been really positive.

The large clear Full View display makes it perfect for reading, browsing, social media and for watching HD videos and graphic intensive games like Mortal Kombat X and Injustice 2 that work smoothly without any hiccups. The only downside of the device is that it doesn’t come with USB type-C instead the company still decided to stick with a Micro USB charging port but thank fully it does support fast charging which is good especially in this fast moving day and age.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite comes in three beautiful colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold and is currently available in the market for PKR 29,999/- with a one year official company warranty. For those of you who are interested in getting the device, do feel free to check out our complete un-boxing and first impressions video below:

Huawei Mate 10 Lite Tech Specs at a Glance:

Build OS Android v7.0 Nougat UI EMUI 5.1 Dimensions 156.1 x 75 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold & Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 GPU Mali-T830 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features f/2.0, phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video Front Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, Barometer, FingerPrint Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player , MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh Price Price in Rs: 29,999 Price in USD: Approx $288

