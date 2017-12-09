HUAWEI Pakistan is thrilled to announce that the Superphone era is commencing with the availability of HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro in Pakistan. Last week, HUAWEI opened pre-booking for the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro and fans thronged to the market to get their hands on it. The world’s most intelligent phone offers an intelligent lifestyle – setting a new benchmark in smartphones through the introduction of mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series has garnered phenomenal traction for its cutting-edge features that offer the best of everything – from camera to design and power-packed performance. The flagship, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro runs on a Kirin 970 chipset, which is the world’s first AI-capable smartphone processor. It’s entry has revolutionized the smartphone industry – taking it from smart to intelligent!

On the photography front, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro breathes a new life in your photos. Its Leica co-engineered dual lenses capture stunning imagery with its 12-megapixel RGB sensor and 20-megapixel Monochrome sensor. It also has the world’s largest aperture of f/1.6 – a new development for smartphone photography. But the photographic prowess goes a notch higher with the AI-powered camera capabilities. The camera intelligently senses 13 objects and adjusts its settings automatically through the AI-powered Real Time Sense and Object Recognition. It also comes loaded with AI-powered bokeh effects – adding new life to your portraits while capturing colours in all their vibrancy through its Vivid mode.

When you’re done taking amazing photos and shooting spectacular videos, relive those memories in brilliant detail on the 6-inch 18:9 OLED screen. With all that data, it doesn’t run outta space and saves it on 128GB of storage, and gives an exceptionally fast performance with 6GB RAM. It also answers all your power-hungry woes with HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges its 4,000 mAh battery to 58% in 30 minutes. For everyday wear and tear, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro is IP67 Water and Dust Resistant.

From December 09, 2017, the incredible HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro goes on sale for PKR 87,999/-. You can dazzle the world with its beautiful colours of Midnight Blue and Mocha Brown.

