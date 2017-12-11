In an exciting development, Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) has entered into a payment partnership with Nayatel (NTL), one of Pakistan’s leading private internet and cable television providers in upper Punjab. Nayatel offers services in the areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Providing customers with a safe and convenient online payment platform, Telenor Bank’s Easypay service offers users the option to visit the checkout page at https://customer.nayatel.com/telenorEasyPay/ and pay via either:

Easypaisa Mobile Account – By entering their relevant details and entering their 5 digit Account PIN when prompted customers can complete the transaction Credit/Debit Card – Enter their card and customer details on the page to complete the payment process

“Through this partnership Nayatel customers will no longer have to worry about having cash in hand or missing the payment date.” said Shahid Mustafa, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank. “Our overarching aim has always been to provide users with ever greater value in their everyday lives and through such alliances we are well on our way towards achieving that objective.”

As part of the launch promotion, customers who pay their bills online in December will be entered into a lucky draw and have the chance to win a brand new IPhone X!

Expanding its payments portfolio, Telenor Bank continues to provide the people of Pakistan with ever more innovative and accessible digital payment solutions.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments