Nokia 8 specs

Technical specifications for Nokia 8

  • Networks:
    • GSM:850/900/1800/1900
    • WCDMA: 1, 2, 5, 8
    • TDS-CDMA: 34, 39
    • LTE:1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
  • Network speed: LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
  • Available in single SIM and dual SIM variants
  • OS: Android Nougat 7.1.1 (Upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo)
  • Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform
    • MSM8998 (4* 2.45GHz Qualcomm® Kryo™ + 4* 1.8GHz Kryo)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB internal memory with external MicroSD card slot (support up to 256 GB)
  • Form factor: Splash proof IP54 touch mono-block with capacitive system keys
  • Display: 5.3” IPS LCD QHD 2560 x 1440, 700nts screen brightness, Corning®Gorilla® Glass 5, 2.5D Glass
  • Camera with ZEISS optics:
    • Primary camera: 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash
    • Front facing camera: 13MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash
  • Connectivity & Sensors: Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 3.5mm headphone jack, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, ANT+
  • Battery: Integrated 3090 mAh battery with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 compatible (18W, 5V/2.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)
  • Audio: MP3,M4A, AAC,OGG,WAV,AMR,AWB(AMR-WB),FLAC,MIDI(MID,MIDI,XMF, MXMF,IMY,RTTTL,RTX,OTA)
  • Video:MP4, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, MKV, WEBM
  • Dimensions: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm (camera bump 0.4mm)
  • Weight: 160g
