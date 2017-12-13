Nokia 8: Full Specifications [OFFICIAL]
Technical specifications for Nokia 8
- Networks:
- GSM:850/900/1800/1900
- WCDMA: 1, 2, 5, 8
- TDS-CDMA: 34, 39
- LTE:1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
- Network speed: LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL
- Available in single SIM and dual SIM variants
- OS: Android Nougat 7.1.1 (Upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo)
- Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform
- MSM8998 (4* 2.45GHz Qualcomm® Kryo™ + 4* 1.8GHz Kryo)
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB internal memory with external MicroSD card slot (support up to 256 GB)
- Form factor: Splash proof IP54 touch mono-block with capacitive system keys
- Display: 5.3” IPS LCD QHD 2560 x 1440, 700nts screen brightness, Corning®Gorilla® Glass 5, 2.5D Glass
- Camera with ZEISS optics:
- Primary camera: 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash
- Front facing camera: 13MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash
- Connectivity & Sensors: Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 3.5mm headphone jack, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, ANT+
- Battery: Integrated 3090 mAh battery with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 compatible (18W, 5V/2.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)
- Audio: MP3,M4A, AAC,OGG,WAV,AMR,AWB(AMR-WB),FLAC,MIDI(MID,MIDI,XMF, MXMF,IMY,RTTTL,RTX,OTA)
- Video:MP4, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, MKV, WEBM
- Dimensions: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm (camera bump 0.4mm)
- Weight: 160g
Comments
comments