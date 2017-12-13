HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the launch of Nokia 8 in the Pakistan. Nokia 8 is a high performance, beautifully crafted smartphone, designed with content creators in mind. It brings three world-firsts to Android smartphones, including a debut collaboration with ZEISS optics. With performance and pure Android at its heart, as well as the most advanced aluminum unibody design to date, the Nokia 8 represents all the hallmarks of a true flagship Nokia smartphone.

Kamran Khan, Country Head of Pakistan, HMD Global said: “It is exciting to witness how digital technology is changing lives throughout the world. In Pakistan we are also seeing a new generation of content creators who are forging their own paths in the world, on their own terms, and according to their unique outlooks. Our aim is to enable the sharing of their enriching experiences and, ultimately, to unite people and bring them closer. The Nokia 8 promises an innovative and unique experience to further inspire the Pakistan content creator.”

Be less Selfie, be more Bothie: The Nokia 8 introduces a world-first in enabling Dual-Sight video to be live streamed natively and in real-time to social feeds such as Facebook and YouTube. Dual-Sight simultaneously harnesses both the front and rear cameras in a split screen visual for both photos and videos. With just one touch, this world-first live stream capability gives more immersive experiences for those who love to create and share special memories. The cameras have been co-developed with ZEISS optics for an optimum all round experience..Fans can also enjoy unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos.

A new dimension of sound with OZO Audio

Nokia 8 is also the first smartphone to feature OZO Audio, placing exclusive Hollywood technology in the palm of your hand. OZO spatial 360° audio brings a fully immersive audio experience to your 4K video. Leading-edge 360° audio capture ensures the playback lets you truly relive the moment so your memories never fade.

Innovation and precision engineering

Powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 835 Mobile Platform, Nokia 8 doesn’t compromise on performance.

The Nokia 8 has been designed from the ground up with the consumer in mind to deliver unique content capture and sharing experiences. This requires it to be as meticulously designed on the inside as it is on the outside. To keep your phone working harder for longer, the design, innovation and engineering teams worked hand-in-hand to deliver.

The result is a full-length graphite shielded copper cooling pipe that dissipates the heat generated by the high performing system across the full length and breadth of the handset. The Nokia 8 runs cooler in even the most demanding situations.

Nokia 8 is Qualcomm® Quick ChargeTM 3.0 compatible, meaning when your battery is running low you can get back to recording your important moments sooner.

4.6mm thin at the edge and just 7.3mm slim on average, Nokia 8’sseamless unibody is precision milled from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and its pure design has been refined through a 40-stage process of machining, anodizing and polishing. Select models feature a high-gloss mirror finish that has taken over 20 hours to complete to achieve a flawless look.

Ammar Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Pakistan, HMD Global added: “We know that fans are creating and sharing live content more than ever before, with millions of photos and videos shared every minute on social media. People are inspired by the content they consume and are looking for new ways to create their own. It’s these people who have inspired us to craft a flagship smartphone which perfectly balances premium design, an outstanding experience and powerful performance.”

Always pure Android

With the recent update, Nokia 8 now offers fans a pure and secure version of Android 8.0 Oreo with no skins and no changes in the user interface and all the latest features to make content creation and sharing even more fun.

Pure Android combined with our innovative engineering processes unleashes the full potential of the SnapdragonTM 835 Mobile Platform.With monthly security updates, the Nokia 8 is safe and up-to-date. Your device is secured with biometric fingerprint authentication, delivering enhanced security and making Nokia 8 a versatile companion whatever your needs.

Availability

Nokia 8 will be available in four colours: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel and will be available in Pakistan from today at a retail price of PKR 59,900/-.

