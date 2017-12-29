Karachi’s premier online grocery store – QnE is waving 2017 with the most compelling campaign of offering free goodies worth Rs.500 upon purchase of products worth Rs.1000 or more from the online portal QnE. The initiative is a positive gesture of thanking the year 2017 for all the positive reasons. The aim of the campaign is to share the moments of happiness by gifting online buyers and encouraging more people to use smart and easy solution of online buying.

The campaign was officially activated on Saturday, December 23, 2017 initially for 2000 orders; however due to its overwhelming response the campaign has been extended to 4000 orders, targeted to be achieved by December 31, 2017. In this regards QnE has partnered with Close-Up, Dove, Shield, Pepsi, Aquafina, Slice, Sting, Dettol, Jazaa Foods, Oye Hoye, Shangrila, Dayfresh and Nestle.

“We see enormous potential in the growing E-commerce market and it is evident by the fact that how a startup that started from a room has expanded itself to a company with an annual target of Rs.1Billion”, said Osama Qassim, CEO QnE; “Our ‘Thankyou 2017’ campaign is a celebration campaign for all our valued customers for making us reach where we stand today”. Expressing his views, Syed Farzadaq Ali Shah, Business Intelligence and Strategy Manager said, “With the pace of internet accessibility and the unforeseen growth in the IT sector, there is yet big room for development in the E-commerce sector as the market yet lack for gaining buyers’ trust. Through campaigns like ‘Thankyou 2017’, we aim to pull more buyers and let them experience the benefits of hassle-free online buying.”

Besides the ongoing campaign, QnE has many other attractive discount deals like Unilever Scan n Win offer, Buy 2 get 1 free on National Foods, and many other discount bundles for each grocery’s category. QnE is expanding itself in Lahore and Islamabad, respectively, in the first quarter of 2018.

