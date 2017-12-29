Teradata Pakistan, the world’s leading data and analytics company, held its 4th Teradata Invitational Golf Championship today here at Defence Authority Country and Golf Club. The sporting event was in continuation of Teradata’s regular practice of helping key decision makers from different industries meet in an informal setting and discuss solutions that matter for the Pakistani business community and the country’s economy.

A select group of corporate executives and decision makers from the Government, finance, and energy sectors of Pakistan participated in the golf event which was followed by the prize distribution ceremony. In the tournament, Mr. Vivek Anand won the 1st Gross with Mr. Malik Murtaza and Lt. Col. Zahid Iqbal winning the 2nd and 3rd Gross respectively. the 1st Net prize went to Mr. Haider Bilal while Mr. Javed Wadood and Mr. Ali Nadeem won the 2nd and 3rd Net respectively. In the ladies category, Ms. Anum Zahra won the 1st Net with Ms. Sumeha Khalid securing the 2nd Net. The 1st Gross went to Mrs. Humera Khalid. The Longest Drive in the game was made by Mr. Zunair Khan, while Brig. Shahid Ghani was able to reach Nearest to Pin.

“We congratulate all winners and thank every participant for taking time out of their busy schedules and making this sporting event a success,” said Mr. Qazafi Qayyum, Managing Director, Teradata Pakistan. “Being a major provider of cutting-edge business analytics solutions to a diversified range of industries, we deem it our responsibility to bring together decision makers and give them a chance to exchange ideas so we all can contribute our best to helping Pakistan’s business landscape thrive.” He further added that Teradata will continue to play its part in creating opportunities for constructive business dialogue while it keeps helping companies of all sorts and sizes make informed and smart moves.

