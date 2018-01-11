At the CES® 2018, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) revealed that its breakthrough HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available in the U.S. through major electronics retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, Newegg and B&H beginning on February 18, with pre-orders beginning February 04. Huawei also unveiled the world’s first hybrid smart home network solution. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 series is a true plug-and-play Wi-Fi system designed for the entire house.

With its impeccable design, smart functionality, long lasting battery power, and New Leica Dual Camera, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available unlocked for USD 799/- in Midnight Blue, Titanium Grey and Mocha Brown and will be on display at select Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com. The unlocked HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will operate on GSM networks in the U.S.including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, and Tracfone, giving consumers the flexibility to choose their carrier and contract.

“We’ve experienced unprecedented growth worldwide and are now bringing our award-winning products to the U.S.,” said Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group. “HUAWEI is and has been in the U.S., and is part of a community of visionaries that strive to push boundaries and improve daily lives through technology. Our newest consumer solution, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, is the smartphone that U.S. consumers need and deserve.”

In addition to the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, the new Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 will be available for USD 1,225 beginning February 18 through major electronics retailers including Best Buy, Amazon and Microsoft as well as from end of February in Porsche Design Stores in the US. The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 offers the ultimate in premium design. As the most exclusive of all devices across the Mate 10 Series, it combines Porsche Design’s aesthetic craft with HUAWEI’s mobile engineering expertise. Its unique front and back cover design are entirely encased in elegant yet robust glass and come in a luxurious and exclusive Diamond Black color.

“With HUAWEI we have a passionate and world-wide respected partner that shares our values and goals which built the foundation for the creation of the new Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10. Our unique design language is apparent in the extraordinary device,” said Jan Becker, CEO Porsche Design Group. “We are delighted to continue the successful partnership with HUAWEI and to bring outstanding smartphones to the market that meet the expectations of our demanding and tech-savvy customers.”

HUAWEI also announced its partnership with Montblanc to release a new leather case created exclusively for HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro.Designed to complement the sleek design of the device, the Montblanc leather case cradles the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro in clean luxurioussoft black grain leather. The Montblanc case will be available later this month in China.

Key features of the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro include:

A powerful, faster and more personalized mobile experience, with the ability to reach gigabit LTE speeds

New Leica Dual Camera with SUMMILUX-H lenses, with both featuring an aperture of f/1.6, and intelligent photography including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and AI-powered Bokeh Effect

A slim, yet large 4000 mAh battery with AI-powered Battery Management to power you through music playback, video playback, browsing and calling

6.0-inch QHD+OLED HUAWEI FullView Display enabling you to see more and do more on a clean, continuous screen

Kirin 970, AI-enhanced computing architecture with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU)

World’s first end-to-end fast charge safety certification by TÜV Rheinland, a renowned industry leader for over 100 years

All-new EMUI 8.0 based on Android™ 8.0

HUAWEI also announced its strategic collaboration with IMAX Corporation and Xerpi Corporation (providing DTS audio solution) focusing on a long-term partnership to jointly develop AR/VR products and content, and to bring IMAX immersive cinema experience to AR/VR users.

To support the growing list of Wi-Fi connected products in the home, HUAWEI unveiled HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Series, a hybrid home Wi-Fi system. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Series is simple to set up, and automatically connects users to the fastest hotspot and frequency to ensure a strong and reliable signal throughout the entire house.

