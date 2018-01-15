Huawei is an early winner at CES® 2018, earning awards from global technology media titles following the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro’s introduction to the U.S. market and the unveiling of the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Series. Highlighting the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro’s mobile AI processor, New Leica Dual Camera and long-lasting battery, among other features, media presented Huawei four awards – including ‘Smartphone of the Year’ from Android Authority. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Series was recognized for its full-coverage wireless connectivity.

At the CES® 2018, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) revealed that its breakthrough HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available in the U.S. through major electronics retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, Newegg and B&H beginning on February 18, with pre-orders beginning February 04. Huawei also unveiled the world’s first hybrid smart home network solution. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 series is a true plug-and-play Wi-Fi system designed for the entire house.

With its impeccable design, smart functionality, long lasting battery power, and New Leica Dual Camera, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available unlocked for USD 799/- in Midnight Blue, Titanium Grey and Mocha Brown and will be on display at select Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com. The unlocked HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will operate on GSM networks in the U.S. including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, and Tracfone, giving consumers the flexibility to choose their carrier and contract.

Following are the five awards Huawei has won at CES 2018 to-date:

Android Authority awarded the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro the ‘2017 Smartphone of the Year’ award for having consistent quality across the board. According to the publication’s editor, it is a “pound-for-pound champion,” with the device progressing year over year. Android Authority is a global blog dedicated to providing expert tips, news, reviews, and more. Its website receives 32.2 million unique monthly visits.

TechRadar named the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro the ‘Best Smartphone’ at the show, acknowledging the device’s Kirin 970 AI chip, HUAWEI FullView Display, the world’s largest dual f/1.6 aperture, and the world’s first end-to-end safety certified charging technology. TechRadar is a global online publication focused on technology, with news and reviews of tech products, especially gadgets. The website receives over 77.5 million unique monthly visits.

T3 gave the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 Series one if its ‘Loves’ award for being a true plug-and-play Wi-Fi system designed for the entire house. The publication appreciated the device’s end-user benefits, bringing consumers faster, and more reliable connectivity. T3 provides the latest gadget and technology news, reviews, buyer’s guides and features to a global audience. The website receives over 2.3 million unique monthly visits.

Android Police recognized the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro as a ‘Best of CES 2018’ for its Kirin 970 processor, intelligent New Leica Dual Camera, and long-lasting battery power. The publication also called the device “sleek and downright beautiful.” Android Police is a global publication covering news about technology, business and entertainment. It receives over 19 million unique monthly visits.

Android Central named the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro a ‘2018 CES Top Pick’ because of its improved dual camera setup, SuperCharge certification and 6-inch HUAWEI FullView HDR display. The editors also called the device Huawei’s “best phone ever,” and concluded it is the best Android flagship for battery life. Android Central is global website covering news about technology and business receiving over 47.2 million unique monthly visits.

