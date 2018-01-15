Telenor Pakistan has been awarded the Broadband for Sustainable Development (BSD) Program by Universal Service Fund (USF) under which the telecom provider, in pursuance of its commitment to connect the unconnected will bring connectivity to more than 1.7 million people of Dera Ismail Khan and Mohmand Agency. Telenor Pakistan has connected millions of people by establishing hundreds of cell sites across the underserved and remote areas of Pakistan under USF. The photo shows CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan and CEO USF, Rizwan Mustafa Mir signing the agreement, while Prime Minister, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Ms. Anusha Rehman and other senior officials are also present.

Commenting on the development, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said, “Empowering societies is at the core of our values at Telenor Pakistan and we are pleased to have been awarded the Broadband for Sustainable Development (BSD) Programme. We believe in the role of USF to provide access to Underserved & Un-served areas in Pakistan. While putting up 120 new sites across 5 districts is a big task, our teams are energized by the challenge of bringing connectivity to the 1.7 million inhabitants of Mohmand and DI Khan“.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments