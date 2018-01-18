HUAWEI really knows how to put a smile on your face. Once again, the global technology leader is bringing an upgrade to the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite that will make you fall in love with the device all over again! The update will be a fascinating experience for all HUAWEI Mate 10 lite fans that will make the device more secure and efficient. It’s quite a tease, but once ready, the feature shall be rolled out as an OTA update across all devices.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite has done phenomenally well in Pakistan – as the device has received so much love from all over the country. People thronged the market, pre-booked the device and became a part of the HUAWEI family. The feature which HUAWEI promises to be a game changer on the smartphone will further fortify its security, while adding tremendous convenience and enhancement to user experience. The phone is already a hit for selfie aficionados with its four cameras, that capture stunning selfies like never before.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite device – already acclaimed as the Selfie-Superstar, has more reasons to excite people. It delivers a power packedcombination of stunning photography and 5.9” Full-View display. The 13MP front camera and 16MP rear camera are each paired with a secondary 2MP camera to capture amazing selfies and pictures. A Smart-Selfie Toning Flash lights up photos in low-light conditions.

The power-packed handset is an eclectic combination of beauty with brains. It runs on an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset and 4GB RAM that gives a fluid user experience, and a truckload of storage of 64GB let’s people store all their favourite memories on it. The device has great power-saving technology, making its 3,340 mAh battery last up to two days of ordinary use. Fans just have to hold their breaths a little while longer as the exciting announcement is just around the corner.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments