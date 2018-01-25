The word is out as HUAWEI is all set to roll out the remarkable Face Unlock and AR Lens features on the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite. The company has announced a “Smile for HUAWEI” campaign – as the features are sure to put a big smile on everyone’s face. While the update will be shared with all HUAWEI Mate 10 lite users OTA in February, the company is looking for experience ambassadors to try out the features during the beta testing phase.

The Face Unlock feature is truly magical as it lets you unlock your HUAWEI Mate 10 lite just by looking at it. You simply need to pick up your phone, smile at it and see the magic happen! It only takes 800 milliseconds to read your face and works only when your eyes are open. This allows for a lot of convenience, efficiency and security as your phone cannot be unlocked while you are asleep. Face Unlock records more than 1,000 data points on your face and stores it in Kirin processor’s Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to prevent thieves from using your photos or videos to unlock the device.

Adding a lot more excitement to your HUAWEI Mate 10 lite, the AR Lens feature lets your creative juices flow. Now you can personalize your favourite moments by adding effects, faces, masks and dynamic backgrounds to your photos. The AR lens allows you to customize and edit all your photos and videos without the need of a third-party app.

To become an experience ambassador, all one needs to do is look for HUAWEI Mobile’s Facebook page, like and share the “Smile for HUAWEI” post, and share their experiences of the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite in the comments.*

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments