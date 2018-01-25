Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Mr. Sigve Brekke, CEO Telenor Group at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos today. Special Assistant to PM Mr. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior government officials were also present.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated that Telenor has created jobs for around 130,000 Pakistanis, directly and indirectly. He acknowledged Telenor’s investment in the training and development of its workforce and thanked Mr. Brekke for providing many Pakistanis the opportunity to work in a progressive environment.

While recalling the inauguration of Telenor’s new Headquarter in Islamabad, the Prime Minister stated that he was pleased to observe the state-of-the-art facility that has set new standards for workplace environment in Pakistan.

Sigve Brekke, CEO Telenor Group thanked the Prime Minister for facilitating Telenor’s operation in Pakistan and said that based on our commitment to empower societies, we remain dedicated to bringing the benefits of telecommunications to everyone in the markets where we operate. Our team in Telenor Pakistan is working continually towards this objective and through innovative products that connect people, help them make informed decisions, and bring them into the folds of the economy through digital and financial inclusion. We appreciate the efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to ensure a transparent and predictable business environment that encourages further investments

Telenor has been operating in Pakistan since 2005 and has also launched convenient mobile financial transaction mechanism namely ‘Easypaisa’. Telenor has so far invested over US$3.5 Billion in Pakistan.

