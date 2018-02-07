Riversong, global smart accessories manufacturer with its presence in 17 countries, has officially launched an entire range of products in Pakistan. Riversong is globally renowned for making affordable yet high-quality products. The smart accessories manufacturer has entered the Pakistani market on seeing tremendous growth opportunities and a high penetration rate of mobile phones in Pakistan.

At the time of launch, Riversong unveiled affordable Bluetooth wireless earphones, fitness bands, power banks, and other audio accessories. The entire portfolio of these products is available to the users across the country both online as well as offline.

For the first time in Pakistan, Riversong is offering replacement warranty under which customers can get a new device, with no questions asked, if there is a malfunction with their current device. Such warranty replacement offers are unprecedented in Pakistan.

Ali Yousuf, the COO of Riversong, said,

“We have received exceptional feedback in all markets. We believe that Pakistanis are going to love our products. We always strive to provide affordable yet very premium in quality products which makes our offering very unique.”

He further added,

“Riversong is focused on bringing slick, innovative and people-oriented smart devices into the mainstream. Pakistan is a country with the highest mobile phone penetration in the region and people are migrating to smartphones quickly. We believe this technology-friendly market holds a lot of potential for high-quality products. We are focused towards bringing a range of state-of-the-art smart devices with an exceptional customer experience. Riversong stands for a technologically equipped and well-connected Pakistan.”

Riversong’s presence in Pakistan will provide more options for tech gadgets’ consumers in the region. Pakistani consumers can now get sleek designed fitness trackers, appealing power banks, classy and elegant wireless earphones and wifi adapters by Riversong online with the shipment. TikTech, the official distributor for Riversong, is making all the products available for the customers across the country. Riversong products are also displayed nationwide at Alfatah, Metro, and Hyperstar shopping centers.

Additionally, Riversong will launch the new range of products in Pakistan as per their international launch schedule.

About Riversong:

Riversong, a global award-winning premium-quality mobile accessories manufacturer, is the subsidiary of China-based IMG Group Communications Technology Ltd., an innovative high-tech enterprise working since 2001 specialized in mobile phone manufacturing, design & R&D.

Riversong is registered and operating in more than 17 Countries including US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia, China, and now also in Pakistan. It offers an array of smart & innovative products for improving productivity in daily life. The products range include fitness bands, Bluetooth powered earphones, power banks and wi-fi adapters to give users a seamless travel, connectivity, and musical experience.

About Ali Yousuf:

Syed Ali Yousuf is a technology industry veteran with over 14 years of experience in managing innovative products’ cycles including their sales, marketing, business development, and product specialization. He is the VP Sales for IMG Group Communications Technology Ltd. which is specialized in OEM/ODM for Mobile Phone manufacturing since 2002 and acting as Chief Operating Officer of the globally renowned accessories brand Riversong present in over 17 countries including US, UK, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Dubai, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Pakistan.

Ali supervises overall Global Business for the brand like Smart Devices, Power Banks, Wireless Chargers, Fitness Tracker & Bands, Headsets, HDMI Adapters and Smart Watches. He is currently managing the challenging emerging markets such as South Asia, Central Asia, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Previously he has partnered and worked for product & sales with international technology giants like Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, United Mobile (Voice) and Obi Worldphone.

