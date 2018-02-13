Telenor Pakistan announced the success of Asphalt 8 Telenor Cup, in association with Gameloft, a leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, which recently took place in Lahore. It was Pakistan’s first time-limited mobile gaming event with Gameloft’s top racing title: Asphalt 8: Airborne, customized exclusively for Telenor’s users in Pakistan.

This engaging campaign was executed in two phases: Online and Offline, over 3 weeks through sponsored events inviting the Gameloft and Telenor Pakistan communities to square off on an Asphalt 8: Airborne track. More than 15,000 users participated in the online phase and spent a combined total time of over 70,000 minutes playing at the event. Top 16 players were invited for a face off at the Grand Finale competition in Lahore.

After a nail biting contest, Mehtab Hussain, from Rawalpindi won the contest. Hussain won a Samsung S8 smartphone and cash prize of PKR 50,000 from Telenor Pakistan and Gameloft. Other cash prizes included PKR 25,000 for first Runner Up and PKR 15,000 for second Runner Up.

Commenting on his success Mehtab Hussain said, “I am extremely thankful to Telenor Pakistan and Gameloft for giving us this opportunity as this was an amazing experience for me. Being part of this tournament has been very exciting and I will look forward to such gaming initiatives in the future as well”. Sharing his thoughts, Nauman Pervez Qureshi, Head of Digital Products, Telenor Pakistan said, “Our partnership with Gameloft is a testament to our commitment to introduce inventive methods of bringing the gaming community together. The Asphalt 8 Telenor Cup allowed local players to showcase their skills and be recognized. The impressive turnout and high engagement levels throughout the tournament signal the presence of a significant mobile gaming community in the country, and Telenor Pakistan will continue to provide such avenues to strengthen the digital ecosystem in this market segment.”

Nitin Goel, Country Head, Gameloft, added, “We are extremely delighted to see the enthusiasm with which the participants enjoyed the game throughout the event. More than ever before, this endeavor with Telenor for Pakistan’s first mobile racing tournament has demonstrated our ability to orchestrate in-game brand activations that are innovative and engaging, thanks to our exclusive in-house advertising solutions.”

