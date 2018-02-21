TECNO mobile, the leading smartphone brand of TRANSSION Holdings, unveiled Camon I, its first frameless full screen smartphone under its globally recognised CAMON series in Pakistan today. CAMON I is a camera focused smartphone which promises to give smartphone users an opportunity to get the best photography experience they ever had with their smartphones. The new gem, CAMON I is manufactured with enhanced product quality, latest features and updated camera and is available at the most attractive price of PKR/-19,999.

Giving the Pakistan prospective, Mr. Jeff Liu, the Deputy General Marketing Director of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said “Pakistan is the largest growing smartphone market all over the world and we are happy to introduce our global portfolio in the country with Camon I which is designed thoughtfully after extensive research. TECNO is quite aware of the fact that having a camera-centric smartphone is what Millennials want in today’s world. Not only does the phone has strong camera specs but it also provides users with the facility of viewing their content on full screen display with an added benefit of doing multi-tasking by providing a processer which gives them the opportunity to open multiple windows at one time. We truly believe that Camon i will give the best smartphone experience to its users and ensure great value for money proposition.”

Larger screens are always an edge in Smartphone market. With the CAMON I, TECNO has delivered a very stylish full-screen display with resolution of 1440×720. Larger 12.5% area with a Screen ratio of 18:9 will make user feel like holding an entire screen offering high quality display and brighter colors. Full view display of Camon I produces an immense experience while watching videos, taking pictures, reading books and even gaming like a dream.

However, one cannot restrain when great display couples with supreme photography feature in a single device. No doubt, photography has become a norm while being with friends, family, on shopping or travelling to capture the most memorable moments of life. For this, Camon I will never disappoint the users instead, Camon I will become the best companion to rise the enthusiasm at new level. As per its tagline “MAGIC IN ANY LIGHT”, Camon I can take clear pictures in low light without any compromises. Camon I have both 13 mega pixel back and front cameras with best for shooting experience four LED flashes.

Finger print sensors have become an integral part of every smart phone for better security but Tecno decided to provide an extra care to its consumers; Tecno Camon I have quick multifunctional fingerprint sensor which can unlock the device in just 0.15 second only, with built in best performing application lock.

In today’s world smartphone users are doing something extra than Calls, Texting and Listening to music. To enable enhanced multitasking experience, Camon I has split screen technology allowing the user to perform more than one tasks at the same time on a slip screen display. It has 3 GB RAM for fast performance with 32 GB of ROM packed with 4G LTE for fastest internet connectivity.

Tecno Mobile is not just providing the best quality but also it cares for its customers health, Camon I offers the eye protection to users by totally filtering the dangerous blue lights from Smartphone which otherwise can cause strain on eyes and prevents user from falling asleep easily at night.

All the features above would be a less attraction until a Smartphone have the best, long run power source to support those cutting edge features and best performance. Tecno Camon I have 3050 mAh powerful battery for best experience and nonstop entertainment with a single recharge.

To boost the consumer confidence all TECNO products comes with a unique promise of 100 days’ replacement warranty and 1-month extended warranty over and above the 12 months’ warranty period.

Tecno Mobile Pakistan, as per its traditions providing the best possible technology against the best prices. Tecno Mobile’s previous models Camon CX and Camon CX Air received very positive market feedback owing to their superiority, class and value. Tecno Camon I will be highly satisfying for the company’s valuable customers.

With 3 colors of city blue, midnight black and champagne gold, the CAMON I will be available in Pakistan from today onwards.

