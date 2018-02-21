Global technology leader Xiaomi is bringing its full screen display innovations to the low range smartphone category with the release of Redmi 5 exclusively on Mistore.pk

With beautifully designed 18:9 HD+ screens with rounded display corners, this model is powered by Snapdragon 450, Octa-core processors. Sporting large pixel (1.25μm) sensors for the main camera, front Selfie-light, as well as long-lasting batteries. Pre-booking for this beauty begins on Tuesday, 20th February at a special price of PKR 14,999 https://www.mistore.pk/redmi-5-pre-order/

18:9 display with rounded corners

With a 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ display that takes up almost the entire front surface, Redmi 5 provides a much larger viewing area compared with traditional 16:9 screen displays. This gives a better user experience whether users are reading news, editing spreadsheets, or playing games on a smartphone.

In addition, Redmi 5 has a screen with rounded display corners and is designed with close attention to symmetry, delivering a stunning appearance. It also features a four-sided curved design that gives users amazing hand-feel.

Large 1.25μm pixels and front LED Selfie-light for natural, well-exposed photos

Redmi 5 comes with rear cameras sporting large 1.25μm-pixel sensors. The larger the pixels, the more light a sensor can capture, giving better image quality even in situations when lighting conditions are not perfect.

The front Selfie-light on the Redmi 5 allows users to capture beautiful selfies even in low-light conditions. With an always-on mode, this also works when shooting videos. Combined with Xiaomi’s Beautify 3.0, Redmi 5 delivers flattering and natural selfies.

Long battery life and MIUI 9 enhancements

Battery life is one of the most important features on the Redmi series, and Redmi 5 continues this tradition with a built-in 3300 mAh battery.

Flagship-level testing standards

Xiaomi’s Redmi series is widely recognized for high quality, a result of various factors including the use of best-in-class suppliers, and extremely stringent reliability tests comparable to those used for flagship devices.

One example of Xiaomi’s dedication to introducing the highest quality features on all its devices is a design tailored to buffer the impact of any fall in the new Redmi 5 smartphones. With a reinforced structure, the likelihood of a broken screen is reduced in cases when a user drops the smartphone, landing corner first. Furthermore, enhancements to the earpiece, including an additional waterproof layer, help protect the Redmi 5 from sweat and dust, reducing the likelihood of the call volume dropping over time.

The Redmi 5 (2GB+16 GB) is available in three colours; Gold, Black and Blue. The exclusive Mistore.pk price for pre-booking starts at PKR 14,999 starting 20th February. The Redmi 5 (3GB+32GB) will be launching in the near future.

A limited stock of the Redmi 5 will be available on the discounted price during the flash sale on 25th February from 6 PM to 10 PM on the Mi Store. But if you want to get your hands on this beauty for sure, head over to mistore.pk now to pre-book yours!

Visit Today & pre-book your Redmi 5 https://www.mistore.pk/redmi-5-pre-order/

