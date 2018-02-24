Huawei has been making great strides in recent times especially with the launch of its flagship Mate 10 Series that includes a mix variety of mid-range to premium devices. The Mate 10 Lite which is one of the hottest selling devices in the market these days is getting a lot of appreciation from the users especially for its amazing features in a very reasonable price bracket. Huawei most recently rolled out a major update for the device which got two distinct new features, the much awaited Face Unlocking feature and the Augmented Reality (or AR Lens as its most commonly called) lens for the camera which is one of the main highlights of this impressive device.

We have also got some more exciting news for all our Mate 10 Lite users. As per our sources, the company is all set to roll out another major software update for its device – Android 8.0 Oreo running on the all new EMUI 8. The exact date is yet to be confirmed but from what we have heard, the update should start rolling out in the next few weeks. As seen from the screenshot below, the file size of the update is around 3GB which makes us even more excited to find out about all the new features that are expected to come bundled with the Oreo update.

As for now this is the only inside scoop that we have for you guys but as soon as we get our hands on any further details regarding the new update or its upcoming features, we’ll definitely let you all know. We shall also do a complete review of the Mate 10 Lite running on Android 8.0 Oreo along with EMUI 8 once its fully rolled out so do stick around. For more details about the Mate 10 Lite, feel free to visit our official YouTube channel

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments