Nokia is a name reminiscent of not just quality but also because of the strong history that is attached with the brand itself. Through out the years, we have seen the Finnish Cellular giants come up with a vast variety of devices that resonate with users of every generation. Even today, people from all walks of life are using a Nokia device whether its their ever renowned range of feature phones, the (now discontinued) Windows Phones or the latest range of Android devices. The year 2017 proved to be a historical year for the company as they FINALLY decided to launch their first ever range of devices running on Android.

In association with HMD Global, the initial devices that were launched were the mid range models comprising of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6. This was later followed by the launch of their first flagship device the Nokia 8, a premium phone having all the oomph and style that you can expect from a Nokia device. Today we take a closer look at what Nokia has to offer in its flagship device of 2017.

It’s been more than a month now since we got our hands on this beauty which indeed is a eye catcher for someone who sees it and especially holds in their hands for the first time. The Nokia 8 comes wrapped in an aluminium unibody design with metal edges, but while the back is metal too, the feel on the rear will depend on which finish you opt for. The device comes in different color and texture variants.

There are steel and tempered blue colors, but both of these have a matt finish, and look a little bit lackluster when put next to the shiny copper and blue options. We are using the polished blue variant which by far is the best looking option available. You would definitely be needing a cover for the device as at times it gets quite slippery in the hands and is also prone to scratches.

Let us now look at the main attraction of the Nokia 8 which is the camera. Like most previous flagship devices that Nokia have produced, the major focus always remains on two things, aesthetics and the amazing cameras. The company hasn’t disappointed us this time as well in this regard. The Nokia 8 sports dual 13 MP rear cameras with Carl Zeiss Optics and a powerful 13 MP front facing camera for all you selfie lovers out there. One of the unique features of the Nokia 8 is “Bothie” which as the name implies, gives you the option to capture images using both the front and the rear cameras simultaneously. This is good for doing live event coverage, taking unique selfies and making fun videos. The dual rear cameras also enable the Nokia 8 to take some amazing looking “Bokeh” photos as well as some pretty decent looking shots under low light conditions as well.

We took the liberty to rigorously test out the camera and the results are pretty impressive as seen from the gallery below.

When it comes to performance, the Nokia 8 packs quite a punch in areas of multi-tasking, heavy gaming and using multimedia. Games such as Asphalt Extreme – Rally Racing and UFC fared pretty well without any loss in frame rates with no sign of any lag. Videos look absolutely stunning on the QHD (2K) display and they sound even better thanks to Nokia’s OZO Audio feature which combines three microphones with exclusive Nokia acoustic algorithms to enable audio capture with immersive 360° spatial surround sound. Check out the video below to see what makes Nokia OZO truly stand out from the rest (headphones recommended to enjoy the true beauty of Nokia OZO Audio)

As far as other hardware goes, the Nokia 8 features a 5.3 – inches 1440 x 2560 pixels QHD Display with a screen density of 554 ppi. Below the screen is a fingerprint scanner, which sits between the two navigation buttons and is in an easy-to-reach position to tap to unlock the phone. We found it quick at unlocking the phone from a single tap, although it is quite small, so you need to make sure to place your thumb or finger precisely. Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB RAM, 64GB of on board storage with MicroSD card support up to 256GB, a 3090 mAh battery and support for USB Type-C. The device runs on Android 8.1.1 Oreo even though it came with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Nokia 8 is currently available in four colors: Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel and Polished Copper and is retailing in Pakistan for PKR. 49,990/-

