Infinix Pakistan announced the launch of its long-awaited model S3 in exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk which is one of fastest growing online shopping platforms of Pakistan.

The long-awaited model highlights a 20 MP front camera for the first time in its product line. The camera features low light selfie enhancement and bokeh affect along with 18:9 infinity display, which means the photos taken with S3 will be very bright and clear even in low light, and will also provide a high-quality professional photographic look in full view display.

Along with the HD full view experience, users will also enjoy all of the top features in this model, including the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform, latest Android 8.0 Oreo, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, powerful 4000 mAH battery life, face ID, dual flash, multi-window function and many more. The introductory price of this model which will be available on Goto.com.pk is 20,000 PKR which is the most competitive price in the market with these top features.

Infinix is well known for providing top of the line features and the best quality in its products through their series of smartphones. The most important point to remember is that their phones are accessible to daily users which eventually appeals to masses. This is all because of their visionary policy that every individual has the right to afford high-quality smartphones with latest features.

This is the first time Infinix has developed an exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk, which has been growing with a very fast pace. The unconventional and creative marketing strategies have helped Goto.com.pk to gain a big fan base and facilitate online engagement in a short period of time.

Speaking on the launch, General Manager of Pakistan, Willy Cui said: “In the past, Infinix has done successful online partnerships with multiple e-commerce platforms like Daraz.pk and Yavo.com.pk. This time Infinix is very confident that the partnership will be another milestone in the long journey to the bright future ahead and visions to achieve great heights of success.”

Features:

Infinix S3 is a perfect amalgamation of functionality and aesthetics, owing to its simple and sleek design that perfectly fits in the palms of a user, making users’ experience absolutely comfortable. Infinix S3 comes with 5.7 inches’ full view 18:9 display. The front part has 2.5D curved edges and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

On the camera optics, Infinix S3 is equipped with a 20-megapixel front camera with 4-in-1 low light selfie camera mode, dual soft LED flash, which helps in capturing perfect selfies even in low light condition. The front camera also comes with a unique feature called Full View selfie mode, which allows users to capture selfies on full view screen. Its beauty function let you take Bokeh shots, where you can blur the background and make the subject standout. Whereas the 13-megapixel rear camera supports PDAF and F2.0 aperture with features like touch focus, HDR, panorama and professional camera setting for enhancing the overall photography experience.

Infinix S3 is powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform with the latest Android Oreo operating system and customised XOS 3.0 user interface. Infinix Hot S3 has massive 4000mAh battery that provides great battery life for 2 days on normal usage.

Infinix S3 will be available in 3GB+32GB of memory. It is a dual SIM smartphone with dedicated microSD card slot, which can support up to 128GB memory card. The phone will be available in two colors – Sandstone Black & Blush Gold.

