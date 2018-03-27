Formed in November 2012, Greentech is among top leading mobile distributor in Pakistan. With a mission of delivering high-quality products to the end user, Greentech has initiated, developed and managed a comprehensive system of distribution. Global mobile Phone giant; Meizu Pakistan, has signed Greentech to become its sole distributor in Pakistan.

Chinese brand Meizu Technology (MEIZU), one of the fastest-growing Chinese smartphones is showing strong footprint After in Europe, Russia, Middle East and other regions, Pakistan is its next key market. With Pakistan emerging as the largest smartphone market in the world, MEIZU’s Pakistan entry re-energizes the sector and sets a benchmark for smartphone design and performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fraz M Khan Country Head, Pakistan said Meizu, is an international brand and one of the largest mobile supplier across the globe. We are super excited to start the operations in Pakistan. We see Pakistan as a high growth market and with 3G and 4G penetration our aim would be to connect the Pakistani’s with the best in class innovative mobile devices at affordable prices.”

Speaking on the occasion management Green Tech stated: “Meizu as a fastest-growing brand in the telecommunications industry. We are pleased to officially introduce to our customers their latest innovative smartphones with affordable pricing options.” He further stated “For the last 10 years we have been serving our customers in Pakistan with our distribution network and customer care network. Customer satisfaction and facilitation is our top priority and this partnership has been established with the aim of improving customer services.”

Meizu’s smartphones resonate with the millennials, thereby catering to a personal and authentic approach. The company delivers customized user experiences with innovative, high-performance mobile devices that allow consumers to explore and magnify the joy in their daily lives as a result of the devices’ feature-rich capabilities.

Green Tech is already an official distributor of other brands in Pakistan and it has a great track record of distribution and after-sales services of other brands of Mobile handsets in Pakistan. Green Tech has expanded its portfolio by adding Meizu smartphones under its umbrella.

Meizu is the rising global mobile phone company and in 2015 the global giant Alibaba invested 590 million US dollars in Meizu. Since then, Meizu has experienced accelerated growth thanks to the backing of Alibaba. This milestone partnership signifies a great achievement for Meizu Pakistan and the organization is eagerly looking forward to the success of this partnership.

