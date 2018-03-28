To mark Pakistan Day Celebrations, Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) staff engaged in a “Hike and Clean – Trail 3” activity in Islamabad. PMIC staff collected garbage on the trail with the aim to engage in community service to protect the environment. On this occasion, the PMIC staff resolved to give back to the country and create social impact by promoting environment-friendly activities that contribute towards nature conservation for a better tomorrow.

“There are many ways in which organizations can and must give back to the society and environment conservation is an important one of them,” said Yasir Ashfaq, CEO PMIC. “Islamabad is one of the beautiful capital city of the world, famous for its hills and scenic environment. Lately, large-scale urbanization has resulted in an increased influx to all tourist places and these hiking trails are also more frequented now than they used to be a few years ago. What PMIC staff is doing today is just a small step and through this activity, we want to spread awareness about conserving nature and keeping the environment clean” he added.

Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) is registered as an Investment Finance Company under NBFCs regulations with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). It is setup jointly by, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Department for International Development (DFID) through Karandaaz Pakistan and the German Development Bank (KFW) to catalyze and lead the next phase of growth in the microfinance sector of Pakistan. The purpose of the Organization is to improve financial inclusion, employment and wellbeing of the poor by providing wholesale financing to the microfinance service providers in the country.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments