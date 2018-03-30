As global trends of telephony and communication emerge into a more diverse shape, companies are discovering new arenas to cater the ever growing multi-dimensional needs of their consumers. In the race of winning trust and confidence of their consumers, these companies are adopting innovative approaches to undertake the challenging test of consumer satisfaction.

Telecom indicators of Pakistan are growing on an unprecedented rate and with 146 million cellular subscribers out of its 220 million populations; it has become one of the leading countries in cellular usage. Out of these 146 million users, 49 million use either 3G or 4G devices. This revolution has not come along in a single day or year. Mobile and Telecom companies have been continuously working hard and long to establish the consumer base by introducing innovative services and fun packed features.

TECNO, established in 2006, set its foot in Pakistan in 2017. From the very beginning, TECNO has stood by its slogan “Think Globally, Act locally” by introducing smart devices according to the diverse needs of various regions. It has achieved a new level of success amongst the youth by introducing multi-sensory devices which are best suited for vivid visual and sound effects. Through continuous research, TECNO has comprehended the needs and requirements of consumers very well and has materialized these needs into affordable yet innovative devices.

In the recent past TECNO has successfully launched Camon CX and CX Air in Pakistan. With these two smartphones, TECNO has emerged as a strong competitor for traditional brands and has challenged the market share with the cutting-edge technology and latest features within affordable prices.

TECNO brings with it the enriched experience of African markets where it stands among the top brands; a distinction it retains till now. In 2017 “African Business” reported that TECNO is one of the top 10 most admired and trusted mobile phone brands of African region. That is not all! TECNO has also been awarded “The Phone Company of the year” in 2012 and “Mobile distributor of the year” in 2013 and 2014. It has won the award for most promising and emerging brand of 2014 and 2015 respectively. Since its establishment, TECNO has successfully expanded its network to the Far Africa, Asia and Latin America.

It is just in the last month that TECNO has launched its top of the line new smartphone model “Camon I”, which has turned out to be a huge success and has achieved a record number of sales within short period due to its aesthetical engineering and top of the line features. In a recent statement from the Marketing Director for TECNO Pakistan, Mr. Jeff Liu said: “We are getting tremendous response from Pakistani market as Camon i is being a clear indication of such success, which not only rocked Pakistani mobile market but got an unprecedented popularity all over the world”.

With its ingenious approach and cutting edge devices, TECNO is just a step away from achieving to become one of the largest global shareholders in near future.

