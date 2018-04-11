The amazing selfie centric INFINIX S3 (Globally Rebranded as HOT), equipped with hot features for selfie, video and gaming has got a tremendous response from the local mobile market since its official launch in Pakistan on 22 March.

The phone comes with a 20MP selfie camera with dual LED flash and has been widely appreciated as a best quality selfie camera and tops the wish list of youth. INFINIX S3 has fulfilled this demand successfully with addition to some eye-catching features which help enhance the selfies. Moreover, the users have also been provided a 4-in-1 low light selfie camera mode which allows users to capture pictures in full view screen. Apart from this, the user can blur the background with the Bokeh affect, a feature that has not missed the eyes of keen selfie fans.

The Z-generation wants to stand out and extend their reach on social media platforms by sharing pictures of themselves in which they look more appealing and eye-catching. In addition to this, INFINIX S3 comes with 5.7 inches’ full view 18:9 infinity display. The edges of INFINIX S3 are 2.5D curved giving it a beautiful look along with superfast face recognition and fingerprint scanner on the back makes it easy to unlock the device.

The most appealing point about this model is the price which has been put on 20,000 PKR, making it the most competitive price in the market with these top-notch features. Most importantly, INFINIX Pakistan has entered into a partnership with Goto.com.pk, an emerging e commerce website, giving it an extra edge over traditional companies that lack any such strategy. The partner website of INFINIX has observed a new trend of visitors, as according to a study, it has been observed that mobile users often visit the e-commerce websites either for purchasing of mobile phones or to get their reviews for better understanding.

There has been a very appreciable response to the power hub of INFINIX S3 which is the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 430 Octa-core Mobile Platform with the latest Android Oreo operating system. This platform along with the high performance processor makes messaging, sharing, usage of internet and playing games a smooth experience. INFINIX S3 comes with a massive 4000mAh battery that provides extra mileage when there is no option to recharge and easily lasts for 2 days on normal usage.

INFINIX is well known for providing top of the line features and the best quality in its products through its multi-series of smartphones. It is pertinent to mention that it has been providing top of the line features in its series of ZERO, NOTE, SMART and HOT.

