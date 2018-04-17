The current King of the mid-range smartphone segment HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is set to be updated with the EMUI 8.0-based Android Oreo 8.0. The update shall be rolled out in phases by the end of April, 2018. (UPDATED: Starting from April 30, 2018)

HUAWEI Mate 10 lite took Pakistan by storm in November, 2017. It became the top selling mid-range smartphone in December, 2017 with 40% market share in that category and continued its successful run throughout the first quarter of 2018. The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is the world’s first four-camera smartphone that became the ultimate selfie superstar.

With EMUI 8.0, the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is set to become more intelligent. It will be able to predict users’ intentions and provide intelligent recommendations to improve efficiency.

LinkedIn Built-In

With EMUI 8.0, you can sync up your LinkedIn account to your phone address book. Details about your connections, such as email address, company, position etc., will be available in one click.

App Shortcuts: Making App Features Start Faster

EMUI 8.0 offers app feature shortcuts for you to use with your most frequently used features, letting you add them to the home screen and open them in a single step.

Recently deleted album

The photos you delete will be collected in Recently deleted gallery and kept for 30 days. If you deleted any photos by mistake in future, you can get it back here.

Smart Text Selection

Smart text selection lets your phone analyze selected text and contextually provide useful buttons. For instance, if you long-press or double tap on an address, it suggest you open it in the Maps app; do the same on phone numbers and it will suggest placing a phone call.

Picture-in-Picture

You could allow some app to create a picture-in-picture window while the app is open or after you leave it (for example, to continue watching a video). This window displays on top of other apps you opened.

Snooze Notifications

This feature provides a way to temporarily dismiss notifications and have them re-notify you sometime later. Slide notification slightly to the right. Tap the clock icon and open the “Snooze” menu, then expose options for snoozing 15 minutes, 30 minutes, one hour, and two hours.

With EMUI 8.0-based Android Oreo new features, the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is expected to stand out against competitor devices at the same price point. The HUAWEI Mate 10 lite is perfect for those who want to enjoy the latest innovation in advanced software. This brings you a new level of efficiency and smart experience.

How to upgrade:

Step 1: Settings-System update

Step 2: Click upper-right corner button with three points-Download latest full package.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments