TECNO Mobile has today announced another amazing smartphone, the Camon i Air, to strengthen its camera-centric Camon series and has made “Create Magic Your Way” possible for more consumers in Pakistan at a competitive price of 17,699 PKR.

Camon i Air is the latest model in the Camon series, TECNO’s camera-centric series which focuses on providing consumers with high-quality cameras in their smartphones. Camon i Air features a 13MP (F/2.0) rear camera with a 4X super Quad LED flash and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera with LED boosted screen flash, which will empower consumers to take best pictures in any light situation. This model also enables consumers to take wide-angle selfies and provides them with auto scene detection and Pakistani skin tone customisation features, helping them to create magic their way.

Resonating with TECNO’s unique philosophy of “Experience More”, the Camon i Air flaunts its full-view display with a body-to-screen percentage of 82.1% and offers approximately 12.5% more space to consumers, thus having a feeling of holding an entire screen only. Camon i Air has a screen ratio of 18:9, making it one of the largest screens in the contemporary smartphones, and with the split-screen mode, users can do multiple tasks simultaneously.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Willy Cui, General Manager TRANSSION said: “Pakistan is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of smartphone demand. Although TECNO is one of the newer mobile phone brands in Pakistan, the response from the Pakistani market for TECNO smartphones has been growing at a rapid pace. Understanding the needs of Pakistani consumers is very important for us to develop top of the line features to meet the demands.

To enhance consumer confidence in our products, TECNO also offers a unique promise of “111” – 100 days’ replacement warranty, 1-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty on top of the 1-year standard warranty. Additionally, it comes with the commitment of bringing consumers the best after-sales service through its service centres across the country.

TECNO has been revolutionising user experience as it has gone beyond the concept of taking pictures only and has introduced fabulous features that are not available in other similarly priced smartphones. Experience more with Camon i Air and “Create Magic Your Way”!

CAMERA

Camon i Air is equipped with a 13 MP (F/2.0) rear camera with a 4X super Quad LED flash that delivers stunning photos even in low light, which is a beautiful addition to the enhanced camera that purely justifies its core concept “Create Magic Your Way”. It also comes with an 8 MP (f/2.0) front camera with LED boosted screen flash that ensures consistently vibrant selfies.

DISPLAY & DESIGN

This time, Camon series has introduced another great design in the local market with the introduction of a screen that has a body percentage of 82.1% giving it a full view screen look and offering about 12.5% more space to users. Camon i Air has a screen ratio of 18:9 and split-screen mode, consumers can do multiple tasks simultaneously. Consumers can also enjoy watching videos and playing games on a 5.65” HD screen that comes with a protection of a 2.5D Gorilla Glass, thus giving it a premium feel and look. Another great feature of the phone is the Outdoor Mode, which helps enhance the outdoor sunlight visibility enabling seamless outdoor experience.

PERFORMANCE

Other excitements added in the Camon i Air include its 0.3s multifunctional fingerprint scanner at the rear, which gives users easy access to features like accepting calls, unlocking the device, accessing app lock and taking hassle-free photos. A high performing 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT 6739 (latest generation Processor in Quad Core Series) with Android 7.0 Naught and HIOS 3.2 powers Camon i Air and is assisted by a fast 2 GB RAM to make daily tasks faster and less hectic. This model offers 16 GB internal memory that could be extended to 32 GB. Camon i Air takes pride in introducing all-in-one triple slot for two SIMs and one SD card for easy access.

BATTERY

The Camon i Air has a 3050 mAh Lithium Polymer battery that doesn’t explode or rip off even if it is overcharged. With all these amazing features and additions, Camon i Air is yet slimmer and easy to carry.

