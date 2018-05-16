TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand in global emerging markets with presence in more than 40 countries, has announced the release of its latest clear selfie smartphones – CAMON X and CAMON X Pro in Pakistan.

The new launched CAMON X and CAMON X Pro devices are the latest smartphones in the CAMON family. They both debut revolutionary camera advancements and design, which reiterate TECNO’s commitment to “Experience More” and consistent efforts in bringing camera innovation to the next level.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vane Ni, Deputy General Manager, Brand Management Centre, TRANSSION Holdings discussed the progressive thinking behind the brand’s innovative products which are being marketed according to the consumer preference of features and price sensitivity. “At TECNO, we do not adopt an one-size-fits-all approach in developing our products. We take insights from our consumers’ habits, preferences and needs to develop the next ground-breaking product that fits perfectly into their lifestyle and consequently displace the competition. ”

The Technology behind CAMON X Pro  AI beautification: The AI beautification technology empowers the device to run smart beautification algorithm to pick the most suitable effect which fits the occasion from 2,000+ effects  Large aperture: The device is built with large aperture to admit more light, capture more depth of fields and create more concise bokeh effects  Portrait bokeh effect: The portrait bokeh effect empowers the device to take DSLR-level bokeh gorgeous selfie, blurring things that are not part of the main story you want to convey  4 in 1 imaging technology: With the 4 in 1 imaging technology, four individual pixels of the device will be merged into a larger one, making every image clearer and brighter than ever  3-HRD function: The 3-HRD function combines three different exposures into one optimal photo to present a best effect for consumer, making the bright part moderately bright, the dark part clearer and the normal part more perfect

CAMON X and CAMON X Pro are composed to become one of the best camera smartphones for 2018 and this no doubt is evident in their revolutionary technologies and competitive specifications. CAMON X Pro debuts 24MP + 16MP selfie and rear cameras with increased image definition to ensure that images are clearer and sharper. It dons a 6-inch FHD screen with 2.5D corning glass, industry leading 18:9 full view screen, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 3750 mAh battery and superfast face recognition technology.

In addition to the 24MP front camera, CAMON X Pro is also powered by a combination of technologies, unleashing a new realm of possibilities for the smartphone users who want to enjoy professional level selfies with the convenience of using a mobile device.

With a dual ISP image processor, CAMON X can process actions a lot faster as both processors work synchronously together. Dark state and noise reduction on the CAMON X has been upgraded by 20% with the memory colour function which ensures natural colour reduction while balancing the colour so it can be more pleasant for users to capture incredibly stunning pictures. With front camera background bokeh, the background virtualisation function of CAMON X produces strikingly beautiful selfies with little interference from the background.

Both CAMON X and CAMON X Pro introduce a new Face ID technology that can be used to unlock the phone when lighting up the screen. By grasping the face information, the Face ID has 50ms recognition rate and is more functional than the fingerprint identification feature. It collects 128 recognition on user’s face and allows immediate identification of user’s face.

To adapt to the hot weather, the HiOS UI also identifies components causing heating in the background and quickly cools off the phone through a series of methods such as background cleaning and so on.

To ensure the quality of mobile handsets, TECNO Mobile is offering 100 days’ replacement warranty from the date of purchase in addition to 13 months’ after sales service warranty, which will be provided by their servicing brand Carlcare.

Priced at PKR 20,999/- CAMON X will be available in three colours – Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and City Blue. And Priced at PKR 28,999/-, CAMON X Pro will be in two colours – Midnight Black and Bordeaux Red.

