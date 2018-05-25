Infinix Mobile, the premium smartphone brand committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and stylish designed mobile devices to young generations, has collaborated with the Pakistani e-commerce giant Daraz.pk (that bagged a huge sale of PKR 3 billion on Big Friday last year) for the pre-booking of its new smartphone HOT 6 Pro in an exclusive deal.

HOT 6 Pro provides photography enthusiasts with an option of Double Amazing: a set of two rear cameras with 13 MP lens combined with a 2 MP lens which are capable of rendering images with extraordinary depth and clarity. These powerful cameras are amalgamation of different unique imaging technologies including bokeh effect, portrait mode and 9–grade beauty mode to make the user stand out in the pictures. Its front camera is no less than the rear ones. A 5M 4-in-1 camera is all what it takes to have a perfect selfie.

Talking about the features of HOT 6 Pro, one needs to revise is the concepts of aesthetics and beauty altogether. With an HD 18:9 infinity display, Hot 6 Pro stands out for those users who are interested in watching videos and playing games. Big screen needs a big power booster. The 4000mAh battery provides sufficient energy for this infinity display so as to give users uninterrupted usage experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor sets the base for seamless user experience of HOT 6 Pro and adds to its usage crisp. HOT 6 Pro also features an Eye Care feature that adjusts the light tone according to the environment light to reduce the affect on eyes at night and protect eyes from getting dry and painful.

HOT 6 Pro has set the trends when it comes to featuring double protection in a single device. It not only has a face unlock that recognises the facial features to identify the original owner but above that provides a finger unlock, in case. HOT 6 Pro comes with an impressive 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM memory to remove any hurdle for users to save their data. With this huge memory users can now save as many pictures and videos as they want.

Speaking on the launch, Willy Cui, General Manager of Pakistan said, ‘‘HOT 6 Pro is a great addition to the HOT series portfolio. This is a smartphone meant for the young and tech savvy but not well endowed financially. They will get to be very creative in summer using this dynamic yet beautiful device. I encourage all the young to try it out and see for themselves.”

It is worth mentioning that the exclusive pre-bookings of HOT 6 Pro on Daraz.pk will start from May 23rd and will be available up till May 31st. It is another moment of visualisation of a dream for less-affording segments like students and digital enthusiasts who definitely want to stand out but in an affordable price. Shoppers could go hassle free by opting to buy HOT 6 Pro and get it delivered right at their doorsteps without having to leaves their homes. Saving cost and reducing effort, the right time for buying all new HOT 6 Pro is now!

Special Offer: Pre-booking of HOT 6 Pro will be available on Daraz.pk. Get a gift box which is worth of PKR 2,000 and a PKR 1,000 voucher on every HOT 6 Pro pre-order! Order after 1st June will receive a gift box which is worth of PKR 1,000!

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments