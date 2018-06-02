INFINIX MOBILITY, with its presence around the globe has exclusively presented its top-of-the-line smartphone Hot 6 Pro for sale on Daraz.pk; the largest e-commerce website of Pakistan. The two giants, prior to that collaborated together to pre-book the above-mentioned smartphones which brought a huge response from the buyers and the pre-booking orders drew a huge momentum of sales on the e-commerce giant.

Henry Yu, General Manager of Infinix Pakistan at the launch, sharing the philosophy and future of Infinix in Pakistan said that “despite the fact that Infinix is a newer brand the overall performance that our devices have shown in the market is overwhelming us. While our prime focus is to build a strong reputation in the local market, we are adopting very responsive policies to do so. We are really glad to say that along with the challenges we face, we have been able to perform very well in terms of the sales and the bold Infinix devices have begun to be talked about.” He further added that “The distinctive camera features of our devices have earned their place along with the fact that we are offering one of the biggest batteries in the market. While we launched the Hot 6 Pro on Daraz.pk, we got a tremendous response as the huge e-commerce platform has allowed us to reach variety of consumers without any hectic. We are sure that we will be able to create much celebrated space in the Pakistani market in the near future.”

Hot 6 Pro provides photography enthusiasts with an option of Double Amazing; a set of two rear cameras with 13 MP lens combined with a 2 MP capable of rendering images with extraordinary depth and high definition. These powerful cameras are supported by a new beauty algorithm to better gauge user’s beauty needs and automatically adjust pictures according to people’s age, skin condition, ambient light and others. Taking one step ahead a third front 5M 4-in-1 camera has been offered to click a perfect selfie.

Hot 6 Pro’s 4000mAh battery provides abundant power supply and makes users worry-free and having to charge the smartphone again and again. The Qualcomm Snapdragon sets the base for seamless user experience of Hot 6 Pro and adds to its usage crisp.

With Hot 6 Pro the dream of Enjoy More has turned into a reality as its bigger 18:9 screen ratio ensures availability of more space to view more, experience more. With a turned-up brightness of 500 nits, nothing on its HD Infinity screen goes unnoticed. While screen gets bigger, the resolution too has been enhanced to make videos and games crispier and more vibrant. Eye Care feature of Hot 6 Pro takes care of the eyes at night and adjusts the light according to the environment to protect the eyes.

A very unique feature of Hot 6 Pro is its dual Face & Fingerprint ID, both of which secure the information and privacy of the owner, by incorporating face identification of up to 1024 special facial points. This allows the users to enjoy the ultimate protection without having to worry about any compromise on their data safety.

It is worth mentioning that INFINIX Hot 6 Pro is exclusively available on Daraz.pk at an amazing price of Rs. 18,999 in three eye-catching colors; City blue, Magic gold and Sandstone black.

