INFINIX Mobility is set to schedule an amazing online/offline contest this Eid, giving you the opportunity to win grand prizes such as their newest smartphone, the HOT 6 Pro, a motorbike and a television set. The offer will be valid from 19th to 25th of June and will definitely make your Eid #DoubleAmazing!

Signing up is easy. For the lucky draw, INFINIX will set up its promotional campaign at different malls and marketplaces in two major cities of Pakistan, which include Karachi (Farya Mall) and Rawalpindi (Shahbaz Plaza). From these venues, any new INFINX handset bought before the lucky draw will also come with a special greeting card along with small gifts for the buyer. The greeting card is what allows you to enter into the lucky draw and get a chance to win big prizes!

Anyone who buys a new INFINX handset will automatically be entered into the lucky draw through their greeting cards. The winners will get a chance to win big on the 25th when gifts such as motorbikes, television sets and microwaves will be given away along with the INFINIX HOT 6 Pro.

And to make it even more convenient, the greeting card is also the key to entering the online contest. To participate, the cardholder needs to upload pictures of their greeting cards on Facebook (don’t forget to make the post Public!) and add the hashtags: #Eid2018 #DoubleAmazing #InfinixPakistan. The post with the most likes by the end of the competition will win a brand new Infinix HOT 6 Pro!

To make your INFINIX experience double amazing this Eid, go signup now by following the above steps. If you have any queries, you can follow the contact details listed at the end of the page.

Hot 6 Pro

With the release of HOT 6 Pro, INFINIX brought the next generation mobile phone experience to its users. With the amazing 18:9 Infinity display; two rear-facing cameras; Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor; 4000mAh powerful battery and 4G enabled, Hot 6 Pro offers Double Pleasure and Double Fun! INFINIX mobility focuses on challenging the norms and providing unique experiences, especially to the youth. Once again, INFINIX has carried itself forward in every way and added to its classy repertoire.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments