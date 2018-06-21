PTCL has become the country’s first telecom operator to achieve two ISO certifications in parallel for its cloud services ‘Infrastructure-as-a-Service’ (IaaS) offering. These are ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015.

The International Standards Organization (ISO) and International Electro technical Commission (IEC) are the authorities for these standards. The ISO 27017 is a Cloud security-specific standard, while ISO/IEC 27000 is a family of standards that helps organizations keep information assets secure.

On this occasion, PTCL’s Chief Technical Information Officer, Saad Muzaffar Waraich said, “These international certifications clearly demonstrate PTCL’s recognition of the criticality of securing cloud-based solutions. Our customers trust us with their data, and these certifications ensure that proper controls are in place, not only to secure our platforms, but also our customers’ data.”

PTCL’s cloud offering allows our customers to utilize the amount of computing resources as per their requirements on an OPEX model without having to invest in hardware themselves. Addressing the specific needs of cloud security, ISO/IEC 27017 builds upon ISO/IEC 27001 – providing additional controls and implementation guidance on architecture, technology and processes to ensure information security is well protected in the cloud.

Adil Rashid, Chief Digital Services Officer, highlighted that, “PTCL has set the standard in providing safe and secure solutions to our corporate customers with cloud services security. They can safely utilize our platforms knowing that all their confidential data is protected through multi-layer safety net as provided by international certifications ensuring highest levels of customer satisfaction.”

Recently PTCL also announced Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Level -I certification v3.2 for its Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)/ PTCL Smart Cloud offering, which assures maximum security compliance as per international standards.

