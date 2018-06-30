Infinix Mobile launched their flagship phone, the Infinix Note 5, at a glamorous launch event in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on the 24th of June. Following this event, Infinix has joined hands with the fastest growing e-commerce platform in Pakistan – Goto.com.pk – for an exclusive Infinix Note 5 pre-booking campaign which will allow users to win amazing prizes as they pre-book their phones. When the first users get their hands on the new set, they will not only enjoy a premium “Beyond Intelligent” smartphone, but also prizes and gifts that comes with it!

Although the Infinix Note 5 is primarily aimed at the young generation, its futuristic technology appeals to every age group and its outstanding specifications makes it one of the best deals of 2018. Highlighting just a few of the phone’s many features: an incredible 4500mAh battery, astounding camera and the simply amazing Android One for the exceptional software experience. Before we dive into the stunning qualities of the phone, it’s important to mention that the Infinix Note 5 will be available through pre-booking at only 24,999 PKR!

Note 5, Infinix’s “Beyond Intelligent” smartphone, is part of the Android One program, designed to deliver a software experience by Google. Encased in the beautifully designed hardware of the Note 5, Android One brings secure and smart AI-powered innovations to everyone.

The “Beyond Intelligent” Note 5 smartphone is equipped with an amazing display, which provides users with superb viewing and entertainment experience with an Infinity 6.0’’ FHD+ screen and a 18:9 screen ratio. The edge-to-edge screen also makes the device look stunning, both from a design and a technological perspective.

The Note 5 device features a perfect 16MP low-light front camera, which allows selfie lovers to take professional selfies even in low light. As for the rear camera, it is supported by a 12MP resolution. Its long-lasting battery will provide 3 days on average usage with a 4500mAh battery, built with a 3A Fast Charge that will keep users fully functional throughout the day.

Talking about the launch, the General Manager of Pakistan, Willie Cui said, “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and allow the customers to enjoy and utilise the best possible mobile technology available. With Infinix Note 5, we believe we have managed to do just that. Our top priority is our customers, and by joining hands with Goto.com, we hope to continue providing them with the best smartphone experience of their lives.” Available in two colours for the pre-booking, Infinix Note 5 will be sold in Blue and Black, only from goto.com.pk. The pre-booking will officially start from the 28th of June and run until 1st of July. As this offer is for a limited time period, get your Infinix Note 5 as soon as possible and the amazing prizes and gifts that comes with it.

