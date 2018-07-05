After the official global debut of the Infinix Note 5 and an exciting Pre-booking campaign, the wait is finally over. Infinix has now officially launched its flagship phone exclusively on the fastest growing e-commerce website in Pakistan, Goto.com.pk, in only 24,999 PKR.

Boasting the slogan “Beyond Intelligent”, the Infinix Note 5 is set to become one of the most popular phones in the market due to its futuristic features, collaborative innovation with Google and high technology standards.

Infinix Note 5, the brand’s “Beyond Intelligent” smartphone, is part of the Android One program, designed to deliver a software experience by Google. Encased in the beautifully designed hardware of the Infinix Note 5, Android One brings secure and smart AI-powered innovations to everyone.

The salient features of this incredible handset will give it a comfortable lead over its competitors in any market on the globe. Here are all the reasons this new device is going to become a smartphone phenomenon.

Infinix Note 5 Specifications: Network: 4G OS Version: Android One Display: 6.0″FHD+; 18:9,TDDI; 2.5D Processor: MT6763 Dimensions: 158*75*8.4mm – 2.5D glass ROM / RAM: 32GB+3GB/64GB+4GB Battery: 4500mAh Front “Selfie” camera: 16 MP ,low light selfie ;4in1 Back camera: 12MP,1.25um large pixel;F2.0

Infinity 18:9 Display

The eye-catching Infinity display spanning its 6” screen dimensions with an 18:9 ratio lets the users enjoy a breathtaking visual experience. The Full HD+ high resolution provides users with superb entertainment and using the phone becomes aesthetically pleasing. The edge-to-edge screen gives the phone a classy look while also increasing the screen-to-body ratio allowing the phone to look more futuristic and stunning in the hand of its user.

Huge Battery with Fast Charging

Its huge 4500 mAh long lasting battery, provides a three-day usage time with ease. It boasts a high speed 3A fast charge which allows users to spend maximum time with the phone and the least amount of time connecting it to the charger.

16 MP + 12 MP Front and Back Camera

Its 16 MP front camera allows the users to take clear and crisp selfies even in low light environments, without requiring any editing. No more downloading extra apps to make your pictures look better. With the Note 5’s front camera, the users get the most out of their selfies in both low light and bright surroundings. On the other hand, the smart 12MP back camera with its 1.25µm large pixels gives high quality images by judging its environment and choosing the best possible lighting accordingly!

The Android One Experience

With smart and innovative collaboration between Google’s powerful software and Infinix’s high-end technology, the Infinix Note 5 truly lives up to its slogan. “If you get a new smartphone you expect it to be amazing. That’s why we teamed up with TRANSSION through our Android One program. Along with Google’s smartly designed software, we provide the latest AI powered innovations to the highest grade of security,” said Mahir Sahin, Director Android Partnerships.

Infinix has developed an exclusive partnership with Goto.com.pk since the past year when they partnered with them for Infinix S3 launch. This partnership has since then grown at a very fast pace and the unconventional and creative marketing strategies used by Goto.com.pk have helped Infinix as well in managing online engagement.

“After our amazing collaboration with Goto.com, we have managed to set our mark in the community with this brilliant mobile phone.”, said Willie Cui, General Manager of Infinix, as he talked about the Infinix Note 5 “Targeting young professionals, Infinix Note 5 comes with a software experience designed by Google, combined with great hardware from Infinix. Not only do we empower our users to go beyond the limit with our newest breakthrough technology, we are also determined to revolutionize mobile life with the new Note 5 and its Android One AI.” Said Willie Cui, General Manager of Infinix Mobile.

The price of the Infinix Note 5 will be set at 24,999/- PKR for the Pakistani market.

