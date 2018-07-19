Huawei smartphones are all set to get a significant boost in their performance – thanks to a trendsetting GPU Turbo technology. The technology, which will be periodically rolled out through an over-the-air (OTA) update, vastly improves the overall graphics processing efficiency, from quality to performance and power consumption. Once installed, users will be able to enjoy ultra performance, while playing games like Revenge of Sultans, Clash of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, Invasion: Modern Empire and Asphalt8.

“Until recently, GPUs for mobile phones faced a host of technical constraints like storage, heat dissipation and energy consumption. Thus, the continuous rise in demand for more powerful mobile graphics was a great challenge for all mobile phone developers to cope with. This is where our revolutionary GPU Turbo update comes in play. By improving integration between the device’s hardware and EMUI software, users will benefit from greater graphics processing efficiency allowing for the ultimate gaming experience,” said Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The unveiling of GPU Turbo comes at a critical juncture, where GPUs are unable to keep up with the demand of more graphically-intensive applications, such as gaming and VR. Huawei’s approach to re-architect how graphics are processed at the system level is a novel method, representing the company’s commitment to innovation and supporting its devices for an extended period of time post-launch.

Huawei engineers took design cues from a car’s turbocharger, which uses a cylinder to feed extra air into the combustion engine to give the vehicle an extra boost of power at no additional fuel cost. The same concept was applied to GPU Turbo, which takes its namesake from the turbochargers of automobiles. With GPU Turbo installed, graphics processing efficiency is improved by up to 60 percent while overall SoC power consumption is saved by 30 percent.

The mobile gaming segment represents USD 46.1 billion worldwide, encompassing 42 percent of the total USD 108.9 billion market for gaming revenues in 2017, reported Newzoo, a market intelligence organization for the gaming, mobile and eSports industries. Aside from mobile gaming, GPU Turbo will deliver an optimized EMUI experience for Huawei devices. The performance boost will also benefit nascent technologies such as AR and VR, opening up boundless opportunities including for virtual classroom, online shopping, telemedicine and more.

