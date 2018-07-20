OPPO, The Selfie Expert and leading global smartphone brand, launched its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X in Pakistan today. With a Panoramic arc design – 6.42-inch screen with a screen ratio of 93.8% and stealth 3D cameras, OPPO Find X represents OPPO’s innovative spirit. Priced at PKR 129,999 OPPO Find X will be available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue variants from August 4th, across country through offline stores.

Pre-order of OPPO Find X starts from 19th July and with every order of ‘Find X’get a free VOOC CarCharger.

The OPPO Find X redefines the era with its natural design that shows no redundant element in the body. It is truly a piece of art inspired by the sense of aesthetics. It also sports 3D Structured Light facial recognition technology to unlock phone in an instant with greater safety and a 25MP AI-enhanced camera with 3D AI Beauty Technology.

Mr. George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan said, “Find X revives the Find series and carries the spirit of OPPO’s continuous exploration. The company is committed to providing innovative application scenarios for new technologies in the future, with a particular focus on user needs, for our consumers around the world. With meticulous intelligence involved, OPPO strives for excellence and always satisfies technological necessities of its users.”

A Design that displays Modern Elegance Inspired by Nature

The OPPO Find X offers a traditional design that fuses modern technology making it visually appealing. The OPPO Find X comes with Stealth 3D cameras and sliding structure. The new stealth design includes a flood illuminator, an infrared camera, a ranging sensor, a receiver, a front camera, a dot projector, a rear dual-camera and an unprecedented hole-less front and rear side. With the sliding structure of the camera, it automatically stretches out when unlocked or when a user is taking photos. It will retract if it is not in use. OPPO uses coaxial line sliding, a vortex structure and a silent motor.

Instead of traditional range sensor, the OPPO Find X adopts a new solution combining a TP touch + infrared sensor, which integrates an ambient light sensor in the upper frame of a retractable module and transmits the sound of speaker via the hole through the glass and frame (this retains the hole-less front and rear design).

The OPPO Find X adopts 6.42-inch panoramic arc screen, dual-arc (AMOLED) screen, supporting a display for rich color and vivid pictures. A 19.5:9 aspect ratio further expands the screen range and at the same time ensures a comfortable hand feel, bringing the user a wider view. Benefiting from the unique COP packaging technology of a flexible screen, the Find X has an ultra-thin border, 1.65mm on the left and right border, 1.91mm on the top border, and 3.4mm on the bottom border, which increases screen-to-body ratio to 93.8%–the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today.

To upgrade the gradient body of the phone, OPPO added a gradient effect to the frame of the phone according to its shape, combining gradient color with the 3D curve on the rear side to create a glossy effect that resembles gemstones. The Find X comes in two innovative gradient colors: Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

Its full screen multitasking offers an immersive experience. In landscape mode, some frequently used apps and operations can be displayed on the screen, near the two sides of the earpiece, which allow for both apps to be used at the same time, where one of the two apps is suspended above the other app. The position of the suspended app can be adjusted at will. When playing a game or watching a video, users do not need to exit an app.

3D Structured Light Face Recognition: A Revolutionary Experience

The 3D Structured Light Face Recognition Technology enables a user to unlock in an instant with greater safety in comparison to fingerprint unlock, Users can now simply use eye contact to activate the phone, to complete unlocking and to make mobile payments. OPPO Find X has a speckle light detecting system comprised of a flood illuminator, an infrared camera, and a dot projector. With a laser generator projecting over 15,000 recognition spots on a human face, the mechanism builds a precise and complete 3D facial model of the user, to accurately identify the user’s characteristics so that he or she is instantly recognized with a look at the screen. The false acceptance rate of the system is only one in a million, which is much lower than fingerprint recognition–1/50,000. Moreover, it functions well even in scenarios when hands are wet and gloved. The infrared light in the phone makes the system capable of accurate recognition even at night.

Benefitting from a 3D light detecting system, the OPPO Find X can obtain high-precision facial information to build a precise 3D model thanks to 3D AI Beauty Technology. On this basis, using AI technology for intelligent analysis, beautification suggestions are provided for facial outline, nose form, eye depth, chin, and cheekbone, and eventually provide a more professional 3D model.

3D AI-enhanced camera: Your Selfie Expert

The OPPO Find X’s 25MP AI enhanced 3D front camera uses a Sony IMX576 sensor and f/2.0 aperture, for better noise level control and color rendition. Even in dim light environments, the system can achieve clear selfies. With a 25MP front camera, the OPPO Find X further enhances the accuracy of facial recognition with 296 facial feature points. The OPPO Find X has millions of beautification options for the user based on gender, age and skin texture information. OPPO Find X also comes with a 16MP+ 20MP rear dual camera.

To retain more details in backlight situations, the OPPO Find X adopts RAW HDR technology. After capturing an image and forming its RAW data, traditional HDR photo sensors will first compress the data and then synthesize the final photo. By contrast, RAW HDR abandons the compression process and directly synthesizes the photo with RAW data. The final HDR photo has greater detail. Even in backlight scenarios where there is a high-lighted background, RAW HDR renders a clear image and full sense of depth.

Through the work of OPPO’s Portrait Lab, OPPO created a new 3D lighting technique for portraits and applied dual-camera technology to achieve background bokeh. Assisted by AI smart beautification, 3D portrait lighting, and smart movie style lighting effects, users can take artistic and professional portrait photos. The rear cameras of the Find X can intelligently recognize 21 photography modes. With as many as 800 scenario combinations and special optimization solutions, it makes the blue sky bluer and delicious food much more attractive.

ColorOS 5.1: AI Intuitive System

The OPPO Find X is outfitted with the latest Google Assistant, activated with the voice command, “OK, Google,” for voice assistance to look up information, schedule, make phone calls, play music, listen to weather forecasts and find locations. Different from a traditional MIC, the OPPO Find X adopts a smartMIC, with a built-in DSP module to intelligently recognize the noise level of the surrounding environment, to automatically adjust its performance.

ColorOS 5.1 comes with greater protection from unwanted access to user’s personal data. Users can put confidential files in a password protected Safe Box, hide selected apps from public view, and safeguard personal information from third-party apps for greater security.

When the Bluetooth of the device is detected in the car, the OPPO Find X will automatically activate driving mode. In driving mode, users can customize the “no-disturb” mode to ensure safe driving, including a black or white caller list and notification blocking, to avoid disturbing the navigation map on display. Users may also activate caller ID voice notifications and answer phone calls with voice commands.

Powerful Performance

OPPO Find X comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845: Lower Energy Consumption and Higher Performance. The Snapdragon™ 845 is Qualcomm’s most powerful CPU, giving the OPPO Find X a premium, high performance experience. The OPPO Find X supports dual SIM dual standby single working and 4G on all bands. It sports 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM for efficiency and extended storage. With a battery capacity of 3730mAH it will support you throughout the day. The VOOC flash charging technology will enable a user to get 2 hours of talk time in 5 minutes of charging. With a 5 layer protection it offers safer low voltage charging and safer fast charging at low temperature.

OPPO FIND X TECH SPECS AT A GLANCE: Dimension: 156.7mm*74.2mm*9.4mm;

186g Screen: 6.42inch 2340×1080, 401ppi, AMOLED, 60000:1, Panoramic Arc Screen Front Camera: 25MP, f/2.0; Sensor: Sony IMX 576 Rear Dual Camera: 16MP+ 20MP, f/2.0+f/(F2.2); Sensor: Sony IMX 519+ IMX 376k Hardware: Snapdragon 845; 8+256GB Connection: WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 5.0 Colors: Bordeaux Red/Glacier Blue OS: ColorOS 5.1 (Android 8.1) Charge: VOOC Others: Google Assistant; Sensors: (magnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, gravity; Type-C, OTG; Dual Nano-SIM cards (Smart Driving , Always On Smart Mic.)

