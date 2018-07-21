Bezel less phones have been in the market since almost a year now and it seems that most OEMs are adapting this feature in their smartphones lineup. Initially, the feature was only to be found in higher end phones which could easily burn a deep hole in your pockets but with the passage of time, more and more devices including the long range of budget friendly mid range devices have also been getting on the band wagon as well. Huawei, in recent time has been one of them and with the recently launched 2018 Y series, the Chinese tech giants have really outdone themselves with the release of extremely budget friendly devices starting from the Y5, the Y7 and the Y9.

Today we are going to take a closer look at the Huawei Y5 Prime 2018 which is especially designed and made for the younger generation. The device at first glance gives a feeling of a sturdy looking phone and thanks to its 18:9 display, the Huawei Y5 Prime smartphone has a relatively narrow bezel. At 142 grams, the Huawei Y5 Prime 2018 is a very lightweight smartphone. The phone’s compact measurements make it well-suited for those with smaller hands. Thanks to its rounded edges, the device feels good in your hand. At a thickness of 8.3 mm (0.33 inches), the case is also built quite thin. Even though the back of the device comes in non-glossy matte finish, it is still advisable to get a cover for some added protection and grip.

Coming onto the display, the device comes with a 5.45 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display with 295 PPI and even though its not Full HD, the color saturation on the screen still looks quite bright and vibrant making it good to use without any significant complains.

Going under the hood, the Huawei Y5 Prime sports a Mediatek MT6739 Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB RAM, 16 GB of on board storage with micro SD card support, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera (which takes decent if not exceptionally good images considering the price range), a 3020 mAh battery that can easily last a whole day on a single charge. There is no USB Type-C support considering its a budget friendly device.

Coming to the software side of things, the Huawei Y5 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box on top of Huawei’s own EMUI 8.0 User Interface. There have been rumors that the Y5 along with the other devices in the Y series will also be receiving the Android P update once it is officially announced but these are still rumors that have yet to be confirmed.

Let us now talk about the most important feature of smartphones these days, the cameras! The Huawei Y5’s rear 13MP captures decent looking images during the day time and considering the fact that low light photography is the main point of focus these days, the device doesn’t fair that good under low light conditions but that is expected from a device that costs less than $150. The front facing 5MP camera takes good selfies and the toning flash (found in most devices these days) gives it an extra leverage for all those selfies captured at night time. Here’s a look at some of the pictures we took with the Y5 with HDR.

The Huawei Y5 comes in three colors Gold, Blue and Black and is currently available for PKR 15,999/-

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)

3G Network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

4G Network LTE

Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

GPRS Yes

EDGE Yes

BODY Dimensions 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm (5.77 x 2.79 x 0.33 in)

Weight 142 g (5.01 oz)

SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size 5.45 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~73.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~295 ppi density)

Multitouch Yes

– EMUI 8.0

PLATFORM OS Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Chipset Mediatek MT6739

CPU Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU PowerVR GE8100

MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

Internal 16 GB, 2 GB RAM

CAMERA Primary 13 MP (f/2.0), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash

Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama

Video 1080p@30fps

Secondary 5 MP, LED flash

SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones

Loudspeaker Yes

3.5mm jack Yes

– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE

GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS

Infrared port No

Radio FM radio

USB microUSB v2.0

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity

Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Browser HTML5

Java No

– MP4/H.264 player

– MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player

– Photo/video editor

– Document editor

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Ion 3020 mAh battery

Colors Black, Gold, Blue

