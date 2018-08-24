iflix, the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, today announced its partnership with QMobile, Pakistan’s leading smartphone maker. From today, all QMobile QInfinity Cinema smartphones will come pre-installed with the iflix app, giving customers direct access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and live events.

In addition, all QMobile customers who purchase the QInfinity Cinema phone will receive three months of unlimited VIP access to iflix’s service valued at PKR 900 courtesy of QMobile.

iflix Pakistan’s General Manager, Farees Shah, commented: “iflix is deeply committed to providing an exceptional mobile experience for all and we are thrilled to partner with QMobile, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, to offer their customers direct access to the best local, regional, and international entertainment on the QInfinity Cinema model.” Chairman & CEO QMobile, Zeeshan Akhtar, stated: “We are a customer-centric company that has always provided our customers with smartphones that are value for money, giving them a stellar performance and high-quality experience, ensuring an unparalleled entertainment front and centre. Keeping up with the trends, QMobile has signed an alliance with iflix whereby the consumers of QMobile Infinity Cinema can enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows on the go. We are confident that our consumers will appreciate this initiative and we promise to bring out new offers in the future.”

Now available to over one billion consumers throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as the clear market leader in video streaming. Offering consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

