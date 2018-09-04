Cinepax, Pakistan’s favorite cinema chain, today announced a joint venture (JV) with STARZ PLAY, the fastest growing Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) service in MENA to launch ‘STARZ PLAY by Cinepax’. The new service will grant subscribers access to thousands of hours of blockbuster hits and Pakistani, Hollywood, Bollywood, Kids favorites.

‘STARZ PLAY by Cinepax’ offers an impressive library of content licensed from the biggest Hollywood names. The service provides its customers a diverse array of blockbuster Hollywood movies, award-winning box sets, day-and-date premium series – plus documentaries, kids’ entertainment and Pakistani favorites.

“This landmark joint venture with Cinepax marks STARZ PLAY’s first launch outside the MENA region and will elevate our potential consumer reach from 350 million to over 500 million,” said Maaz Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of STARZ PLAY. “We’ve been looking forward to launching in Pakistan for a while; and a partnership with such a well-known name in the entertainment industry as Cinepax is the perfect way to kick off an exciting relationship with our customers in the country. This partnership will also help our studio partners in legitimizing such a heavily-pirated market.”

Arif Baigmohamad, Chairman Cinepax Group, commented: “While Cinepax has a superb reputation for entertaining our Pakistani audience with an impressive supply of movies, our partnership with STARZ PLAY will help to strengthen our growing movie business and allow customers to live stream top content from a number of different devices. ‘STARZ PLAY by Cinepax’ is a compelling business opportunity to provide a high-quality STARZ PLAY service for both the mass and premium market segments.”

“We are able to offer flexible payment options and multiple price points coupled with localized, third party content, which gives us a clear edge over competition,” added Baig Mohamed.

Moreover, an exclusive partnership between STARZ PLAY and Jazz offers subscribers of the country’s leading digital communications company waiver of one month’s subscription fee on usage of the SVOD application. This partnership also provides flexibility in terms of payment method via Jazz Mobile Balance. In the coming months, Jazz’s subscribers will be receiving exciting offerings in relation to STARZ PLAY as well.

“In an increasingly digital world, Jazz’s priority is to provide its 55 million plus subscribers with digital services and content. Our partnership with STARZ PLAY will boost the entertainment portfolio offered by Jazz through a convenient, easy-to-use service offering high-quality video content,” said Babar Ahmed, Head of Products & Services at Jazz.

‘STARZ PLAY by Cinepax’ is available across a wide number of devices including PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads and Android, with the ability to register up to five devices per subscription. Simple parental control functions are also easily available for the more concerned parent.

