Following the launch of its highly anticipated Notch screen AI Selfie Infinix S3X, leading smartphone giant Infinix has teamed up with Jazz to bring its consumers even more to look forward to. The S3X was launched less than a month prior at a press conference along with the news of Infinix’s collaboration with PSL franchise Multan Sultans. Never one to settle for just ‘good’ however, Infinix has gone one step further to sweeten the deal by also offering a massive 6GB Free Internet Data package from Jazz for 6 months on not only every Infinix S3X but also every Infinix Hot 6 Pro.



“Ever since the company was founded in 2012, Infinix has remained committed to going above and beyond to provide consumers with only the best of the best all within affordable reach so that none may be left behind. We have teamed up with Jazz to not only provide state-of-the-art, mid-range smartphones but also the best long-term 4G internet data package from the most reliable network provider in Pakistan,” said Infinix General Manager of Pakistan, Willy Cui.

The Infinix S3X itself holds an immersive 6.2 inch FHD+ Notch screen, an intelligent 16 MP front camera with AI Selfie, Dual Rear Camera, a massive 4000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon Octa-core processor all in a glossy, metal-printed body that comes in three colours – Blue, Grey, and Black – to truly live up to its slogan of ‘Express Yourself’. The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant retails for PKR 25,999.

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro features a stunning 6.0 inch 18:9 ratio Infinity screen, a ‘Double Amazing’ Dual Rear Camera, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, and a robust 4000 mAh battery. The Hot 6 Pro is available in 4 exquisite colours – Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, Bordeaux Red, and City Blue. It’s 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variants retails for PKR 21,499.

Users can automatically avail this offer by inserting their old or new Jazz prepaid SIM into Slot 1 of their Infinix S3X or Hot 6 Pro for the first time and enjoy 6 months of lightning fast internet free from Jazz.

