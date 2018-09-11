Huawei, a few years ago was considered an underdog in the smartphone world, but now has risen to become the World’s No. 2 smartphone manufacturer, only behind Samsung by a small margin. Leaving behind most of the competition in its wake, mainly due to its highly successful mid – range devices.

Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG stated a very interesting fact “We are world’s no. 2 even though we are not in the American market, imagine what we could achieve if we were!”

Huawei has strengthened its roots in Pakistan today with the launch of the Nova series smartphones, the nova 3 and the nova 3i. The phones are considered to be mid – range devices but, with flagship level specifications. Does that make them the new flagship killers? There is a high possibility that they just might be!

Huawei held a special media roundtable just before the launch which consisted of their management team, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG, Crown Huan Guang, Campaign Manager, Huawei CBG and Khan Muhammad Osama Shaukat, Manager – Public Relations, Huawei CBG. There they showcased both their devices, we were lucky enough to get sneak peek at the devices before Huawei officially lifted the curtains on its shiny new devices.

Talking a bit of the devices, both of them house a 6.34’ LCD Display (1080 x 2340), with a fingerprint reader at the back (just the right place in my opinion) and due to its dual camera setup at the front also has Face Unlock (which by the way works quite well in the 2 days I have tested it).

The Nova 3 is the higher end model between the two, housing an impressive Hisilicon Kirin 970 Octa Core processor (same processor housed in the almost $1000 P20 Pro) wrapped in an aluminum body, a whopping 128GB internal storage with microSD card support 4GB RAM with a 6GB variant coming in the near future. 3,750 mAh battery with USB Type C and Fast charging. It also houses a headphone jack! (Yes they still exist…Thank God!)

Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG also stated, “We have done our research for Pakistan and bringing to the people what they want. They wanted more space, we have done just that by launching not the 64GB but the 128GB variant in Pakistan”

The highlight of this device though are the 4 AI powered cameras it houses (dual setups in the front and back). The Dual cameras at the back consist of a 24MP and 16MP setup, which comes with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with f/1.8 aperture, they can also record 2K videos at 30FPS, with EIS so that you won’t have any shaky or blurred videos.

On the selfie front the nova 3 comes with a 24MP AI sensor with a 2MP sensor for depth of view, to get those lovely portrait shots! They support HDR as well, which helps with those pesky lightning conditions in the background.

The Nova 3i on the other hand comes in a polycarbonate body which basically means plastic but very good quality none the less. It houses a Hisilicon 710 Octa core processor which may not be the strongest processor out there, but it manages to get the job done quite well. Storage specs remain the same between the devices 128 GB internal storage with 4GB RAM, with an option to add up to 256GB more storage via a microSD card.

The nova 3i comes with a 16MP and a 2MP setup at the back and a 24MP and 2MP selfie setup at the front, they are also powered with the same AI technology as its higher end counterpart. On the battery front it houses a smaller 3340 mAh battery with USB 2.0 and no fast charging.

According to Huawei the cameras on both the devices come with eight in-built scene recognition modes and 22 scenarios which it can automatically detect, thanks to the AI engine powering them. This helps the cameras adjust, according to what is being captured.

Finally, the colors, now Huawei has managed to wow the audience with a plethora of color options for its devices down the years, they set the bar really high when they launched the P20 Pro in Twilight. Now with the nova series they have re-defined the color game once again with everyone’s favorite (including mine) Iris Purple. It is a beautiful two – toned finish device which you really have to see for yourself to truly admire it. Other colors include, Black, Pearl White (nova 3i) and Black, Airy Blue, Red (nova 3)

Huawei has done a great job in bringing flagship level specifications to a mid – range price set. The nova 3 is available for PKR 59,999 and the nova 3i is available for a mere PKR 39,999.

We have already done an unboxing video of the nova 3i which is available here. It will be followed by a full review after we’ve tested out the device in a few weeks, but I have a good feeling about these devices, but only time will tell how they fare. Be on the lookout for our final review video on our YouTube channel!

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments