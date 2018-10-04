Huawei has two exciting announcements to make – with the unveiling of their brand ambassador for the HUAWEI nova 3 Series Aima Baig with an upbeat track called the Nova Song. The company is also opening pre-orders for the Pearl White version of HUAWEI nova 3i, which can be pre-booked from October 01 – 05, 2018 for PKR 39,999/-.

The Nova Song encapsulates everything that the nova series represent – passion, braveness and confidence! In addition to that, the song is sure to get you on your feet. Aima Baig’s mellifluous voice tells the story of taking perfect selfies with the 24MP + 2MP dual front camera that are powered by Artificial Intelligence on the HUAWEI nova 3 Series. The song has amassed more than two million views on social media becoming an instant super hit! It also became the No. 1 trending track on PATARI and BestSongs.PK.

Last month, the HUAWEI nova 3 Series was launched amid fanfare and celebrations for the first time in Pakistan. The smartphones pack a punch for youngsters who are looking to embrace the AI lifestyle. Offering outclass photography, both HUAWEI nova 3 and nova 3i come with 24MP + 2MP dual front AI-powered camera, while the back on nova 3 sports a 24MP + 16MP dual AI-powered camera. The nova 3i has a 16MP + 2MP dual AI-powered camera in the rear.

The biggest value that people get with the HUAWEI nova 3 Series is the 128GB memory – a first in this price segment. People can outshine their friends and family with the Pearl White colour that takes its exquisite shade from the pearl sheen. The smartphone can be pre-booked from Huawei retailers across Pakistan.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments