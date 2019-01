Huawei is ending the year 2018 on a high with the opening of it’s first-ever Huawei Experience Store in Pakistan. The store, located at Lucky One Mall, Karachi is the largest store of its kind – designed to give a complete flagship Huawei experience. It houses state-of-the-art infrastructure and provides all of Huawei’s innovative devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart watches, and other IoT accessories. The store is a focal point, where the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is debuting in Pakistan as well for PKR 159,999/-

Speaking at the launch of Huawei Experience Store, Mr. Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG said: “We, at Huawei, are driven with a consumer-centric philosophy. Therefore, this first-ever Huawei Experience Store is one of many such Huawei experiences coming to Pakistan. We believe in setting innovative trends through our smart devices and this is another offering of ours to our beloved consumers. It’s time for everyone to adopt a smart lifestyle in 2019, and Huawei Experience Store is the place to begin it all.”

The company threw a grand New Year party at the launch of the Huawei Experience Store. Celebrity couple Mani and Hira hosted the evening where people danced to a scintillating performance by Khumariyaan. Everyone got a chance to win exciting gifts through a plethora of fun-filled activities. A flash mob was also organized with youngsters dancing to the tunes of the hit Nova Song, sung by Aima Baig – the brand ambassador of HUAWEI nova 3 Series.

The Huawei Experience Store also offers exclusive deals for people, with the New Year packages running up till 10th January, 2019.

With a HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, people can get a HUAWEI WATCH GT – a smart watch that runs for two weeks with one charge. HUAWEI nova 3 buyers were in for a treat with a free HUAWEI Band 3e. For those who live life on the go, HUAWEI nova 3i comes packed with a complimentary power bank. You get a free SD card with the purchase of HUAWEI Y9 2019 to store more memories. With a HUAWEI Mate 10 lite, people can grab a pair of free wired headphones. A purchase of HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 comes with a foldable backpack. A free ring hook comes upon every purchase of HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018.

Not only that, but lucky people also get a chance to double their purchases during this period. Recently, Huawei has received an overwhelming response from Pakistani consumers, making it one of the most recognized brands in the country. People came in droves to witness the launch of Pakistan’s first Huawei Experience Store, which shall also host activities and workshops throughout the year for its fans.

