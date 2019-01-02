Huawei’s Y Series has made its mark in the mid-range segment by providing the true Huawei experience at amazing prices. This time around, the company is taking that experience even further to capture the entry-level segment with HUAWEI Y5 lite. The smartphone combines great camera features, powerful performance and an immersive display.

Speaking about the device, Mr. Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG said: “Everyone loves to enjoy the Huawei experience and with HUAWEI Y5 lite, we are enabling more and more people to join in. Here is a smartphone that mixes great camera capabilities with performance and an incredible display. We are sure that our consumers will love to get their hands on this entry-level winner.”

To fulfil the growing needs for a perfect selfie, the HUAWEI Y5 lite features a 5MP front camera with selfie toning flash that lets you glow in your night time selfies. It also has an 8MP rear camera that takes great photos ready to be shared with friends, family and loved ones.

The immersive display also takes the cake!!! With a 5.45” HUAWEI FullView Display, you can browse your favourite social networks and indulge in a TV show right from your smartphone. A strong 3,020 mAh battery extends that experience even further.

HUAWEI Y5 lite comes in Blue and Black colors with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM at an unbelievable price of PKR 16,499/-

