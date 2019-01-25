Huawei has begun this year by reimagining its bestselling Y Series and announcing pre-orders for the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019. The much-awaited device, builds on the flagship attributes of its predecessor HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 that became a category leader at its debut. This year’s variant is fully loaded with cutting-edge technology all through its design, display, speed and camera. It promises a complete flagship experience that outdoes all other entry-level smartphones on the market.

Heralding the launch of its bestselling Y Series, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG said: “The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is built to capture the hearts and minds of people. Last year, we received a phenomenal response for the HUAWEI Y Series since it became the bestseller in its price segment. This year, we hope to set new records by promising a fully reimagined experience.”

Building up on its vibrant features, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 calls upon youngsters with its exquisite design. It sports a 6.26-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a dewdrop notch which maximizes the screen-to-body ratio. It gives a truly immersive experience with a FHD+ screen and vivid colors. The triple camera setup returns on this device with a bumped up 16MP front-facing camera and a dual 13MP+2MP rear camera embedded with Artificial Intelligence.

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is also a treat for people living life on-the-go with a 4,000 mAh battery that goes on for two days*. Huawei’s EMUI 8.2 gives an adaptive experience, while it also helps extend battery life. A power-packed Qualcomm Octa-Core SoC and an Adreno 506 GPU with Vulkan support makes the smartphone superfast during intense gaming sessions topped off by a 3GB RAM. A 32GB internal storage can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card.

The pre-orders for HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 run from Thursday, 24 January – Friday, 01 February, 2019. People can order it in three colours Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red for an amazing price of PKR 28,499/-. *varies with usage.

