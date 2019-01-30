TECNO Mobile launched its much anticipated and latest addition to the successful CAMON series, the CAMON i SKY2, across Pakistan. The CAMON i SKY2 is the first-of-its-kind budget smartphone to offer a 13MP AI Selfie camera, an AI 13MP+VGA Dual Rear Camera, 5.5” HD+ 2.5D curved display, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, and 3050 mAh battery. Effectively making the CAMON i SKY2 the first budget smartphone in Pakistan to offer such high-end features for an incredibly affordable price of PKR 16,799.

Making its mark when it comes to exemplary customer care as well, TECNO Mobile is also providing 100 days’ free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty.

“The youth of today has created a large demand for camera phones in the market however a void is left behind due to the fact that capable photography features come caged with high price tags.” Said General Manager, TECNO Mobile Pakistan Stephen HA. “At TECNO, we always challenge ourselves to satisfy consumers’ desire to keep up with the latest technologies they crave, without compromising on the investment. With the CAMON i SKY2, TECNO Mobile has succeeded in being the first to bring a dual rear camera with AI technology budget smartphone within the reach of all.” He further added.

The CAMON i SKY2 goes above and beyond any other budget smartphone to satisfy with its camera capabilities. The smartphone boasts a 13MP front camera with f2.0 aperture and advanced AI enhancements. An intelligent AI beauty mode softens and brightens the face while AI portrait mode makes you the focus of every selfie by blurring the background. The phone also includes Dual LED front flash with AI integrations for better lit selfies and even video calls.

The rear camera offers an innovative Dual Camera setup with a 13MP Primary Camera and VGA Secondary Camera for focus. It also utilises AI integrations to offer Auto Scenes Detection and better, smarter lighting as well. The CAMON i SKY2 also offers the option of long pressing the capture button to take 20 successive photos in 3.5 seconds when you don’t want to miss even a single moment.

With a Full view 5.5” IPS HD+ display with 1440 x 720 resolution and 18:9 ratio, the CAMON i SKY2 will enable you to immerse yourself in viewing experience that allows you to see better and brighter on a bigger screen.

The smartphone also offers a powerful 3050 mAh battery able to provide up to 15 solid hours of talk-time. It also offers Dual SIM 4G VoLTE support, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB through its dedicated memory card slot.

Multi-function Smart Fingerprint feature allows you to unlock, take photos, accept and record calls, and dismiss alarms. Its high-end Face Unlock feature allows users extra security where their face is their password. Decidedly bringing the best technology at the best price, the CAMON i SKY2 further seals the deal in terms of looks with three elegant colours – Bordeaux Red, Champagne Gold, and Midnight Black.

