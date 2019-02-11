What if there was a smartphone, which could fit right into your budget besides defying the limits of excellence and boasting such marvelous and eye catching features you wished you could have in your smartphone. Well, as a matter of fact this is not so uncalled for. Infinix, as audaciously as ever before is all set to launch another elegant and priceless smartphone from the brand range of Hot series. It is not the first time that Infinix has worked tirelessly to bring about the best of features and has gone well beyond the imagination to set another milestone for itself. The message from Infinix, this time is loud and clear; Come see the difference, be part of an experience as has never been observed before.

Infinix’s Hot series is soon getting an addition in the family; Hot 7, as it is being called, is an all-in-one purpose device and has a price tag that probably makes it the cheapest yet most reliable smartphone in such a price range.

Hot 7 is going to carry forward the brand tone of the Hot series in a more distinctive and audible manner. Besides offering marvelous photography features, this time Hot 7 is going to be equipped with 3D Dirac sound, an upgrade from the Hot 6 series, which puts the need of earphones to rest by providing a full sound effect. Want to listen to the music in a trendy way; you don’t have to look anywhere else.

Hot 7 speaks through its 6.2” HD screen. That is not just a screen! It is an IPS Notch display that creates sufficient space for users as to not let them maneuver or tilt or rotate the device to view more. Its language of pixels is also very powerful and has been set to a resolution of 720 X 1500 pixels. The Notch that provides a very attractive look to the Hot 7 is a feature that the mid-range mobile phones usually do not have.

Infinix has always celebrated how photography can change the views and has invested in it immensely. This time Hot 7 has been equipped with two very powerful cameras. The rear camera is a 13 MP AF assisted with a dual flashlight that not only captures the pictures to the best of its quality by has got a very good video capturing ability as well. The video shooting is done at a quality of 1080p at a rate of 30 FPS, which is comparatively astonishing. The front cam is a best choice for selfies, as serves the purpose very best at a spec of 8 MP FF.

Hot 7 runs an Android 8.1 Go edition, which relatively is an older but a trusted and very effective version of Android used on entry level smartphones. The processor of Hot 7, which is the actual brain behind the processing, is a 1.3 GHz 4x Cortex MT 6580 P. The processing is supported by a 1 GB RAM that effectively takes the burden of multitasking and makes everything smooth and hassle free. Hot 7 has an internal memory of 16 GB which is expandable upto 128 GB.

The most striking feature of Hot 7 is its huge 4000 mAh battery whose massive volume provides for the device for a long time without the need of a recharge. With a single charge this battery could last up to 24 Days. Moreover the users could get a talk time of 8 hours continuously. Nothing is better than getting rid of worries of charging again and again!

Hot 7 have something else in its pouch that ensures the privacy and secrecy of the users. It has a fast and accurate finger print and facial recognition system that protects the device from being used in a malicious way even if it gets into the hands of any unwanted person.

Infinix has once again exclusively partnered with the e-commerce giant of Pakistan, Daraz to launch Hot 7 online. Exposing the sale of Hot 7 on Daraz not only gives a cutting edge to the customers who want the ease of purchasing the device without having to go to the markets but moreover creates a larger persona of itself online. Hot 7 are going to be available for pre-purchase till 13th of February and will start shipping on Daraz from February 14th at a very exceptional price of 14,999 PKR. Right now Infinix offers a range of three colors i.e., Cosmic Purple, Midnight Black and Champagne Gold. One of these could be your phone too.

It is worth mentioning that those customers who will buy will get a gift box worth upto 3000 PKR. Besides this there is a surprise gift as well. So why wait? Hurry up then as one of these could be your phone too!

Comments

comments