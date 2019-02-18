Infinix, the online-driven smartphone brand is launching another device in the HOT series, the HOT 7. Infinix is well-known in emerging markets where it has a reputation for high performance devices at a relatively low cost. HOT 7 has set entertainment as the brand tone for the HOT series, which has a large-screen, large battery and Dirac mode speakers. It is an upgraded smartphone for optimized performance and available for purchase at Daraz.pk at a price of PKR 14,999.

It is worth mentioning that customers who purchase Hot 7 will get a gift worth up to PKR 3,000.

The HOT series is well known for continuously breaking through the boundaries of technology, enabling consumers to fully appreciate the latest tech in very affordable prices. The latest addition to the series, HOT 7 has a 6.2″ HD + notch display to make your image viewing and video experience even more surreal.

Large screen requires higher power consumption. The HOT 7 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery which provides uninterrupted entertainment on a single charge. This eases the worry of charging ports or the need to have a power bank with you.

Every wonderful moment is worth being recorded. Quality images has always been considered a highlight of Infinix phones. The HOT 7 features a 13MP AF Camera with dual flashlight that captures more picture details. With a large aperture of f/1.8, it shows a clear and a high-quality shooting effect. In addition, the 3D DIRAC audio technology that has been well received by consumers in our previous generation HOT 6, has been extended in the HOT 7. It provides a full sound that is all rounded and suitable for both indoor and outdoor listening without the need for earphones. It adds wonderful color to your audiovisual feast.

Smartphones carry too much privacy and important data in the digital age and it is especially important to use a more secure and convenient encryption mode. Infinix has always been designed to provide users with complete security. This feature has also been implemented in HOT 7, with fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking within 0.5 seconds, your privacy and data are secure.

Infinix HOT 7 Specifications: Network: 3G/2G OS: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 6.2” HD Processor: MT 6580 P Dimensions: 155.4*75.9*8.4mm Storage/RAM: 16GB/1GB Battery: 4000mAh Front camera: 8MP FF WITH FLASH LIGHT Back camera: 13MP AF Camera WITH Dual FLASHLIGHT

Known for stylish designs, Infinix introduces Hot 7 in four color schemes: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold and the first gradient design – Cosmic Purple, Infinix HOT 7 is a top choice for a powerful entertainment experience. Please visit the official Infinix website www.infinixmobility.com to learn more.

