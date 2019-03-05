TECNO Mobile, a leading smartphone brand has appointed Yellostone as its official distribution Partner in Pakistan. This recent partnership is aimed to create a new dimension of corporate culture to further the marketing strategies of TECNO Mobile. It also serves the purpose of making available for more customers the opportunity to connect with the TECNO Mobile, which has seen an immense expansion since it first launched, by providing them a touch point for sales services.

“TECNO Mobile has always pushed itself to bring about the most enchanting ways of catching the eyes of customers. This time besides focusing on the standards of our devices, we are going to do something new for our customers, i.e., we are going to collaborate with one of the leading distribution companies in Pakistan, Yellostone. ” Stephen Ha, the General Manager of TECNO Mobile Pakistan said while announcing the venture. He further added that we are focused and determined to mold this alliance into a more strong hold that will encompass all the core values and norms of TECNO.

Farid Ullah Jan, the CEO of Yellostone said that this venture is going to change the way distribution networks work here in Pakistan. We, at Yellostone, will make sure to work closely with TECNO Mobile in order to make these fine products available across the country at all available markets for our esteemed customers and also work closely with the trade to have smooth product flow. At the same time exceeding service expectations of our customers and sellers in this highly competitive market. As a partner of TECNO Mobile, we are dedicated to become an exemplary front for the customers of TECNO Mobile. This partnership is certainly going to have vital foot prints in the years to come and will add to the market share of both TECNO Mobile and Yellostone.

Yellostone is a dynamic and a leading distribution company of Pakistani origin which saw its inception in 2017. With distribution network, service and collection centers all over Pakistan, Yellostone will be another leading retail front for TECNO Mobile. This mutual collaboration of TECNO Mobile and Yellostone will give rise to a new meaning to the sales culture and trends in Pakistan. This recent venture comes as an example that the venues and new dimensions of exploring and establishing corporate footprints are always open. This joint collaboration will increase the opportunities for the customers to connect with TECNO more efficiently, and in a more useful way.

