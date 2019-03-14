Huawei has begun accepting pre-orders for yet another variant of the bestselling HUAWEI Y Series 2019. The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 comes with an elegant twist – a faux leather back that is a first for smartphones in the market. The premium-looking HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 comes with a 6.09-inch Dewdrop HD+ display and promises an entry-level experience like no other.

Huawei kick-started this year by fully reimagining its Y Series 2019. At first, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 was revealed with a spectacular display and long-lasting battery that went on to sell more than 10,000 units in its first week. This time, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is here to capture the imagination of trendy youngsters – with an Amber Brown faux leather back that adds a distinct character to anyone’s personality. Other than that, the exquisite Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours come with classic star-like finish.

When it comes to imagery, the new entrant packs an 8MP selfie camera with Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 for stunning selfies. It is followed by a 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture which lets in in 50% more light for great low-light shots. It is the perfect gadget for parties and music lovers as it can release an additional 6db of sound³ with Party Mode. This phone transforms into your personal portable speaker while listening to music at home, partying with friends or hanging out at the beach. Even the built-in FM radio can be heard without earbuds.

The smartphone delivers a power-packed performance with the 12nm chipset and 2 GB + 32 GB expandable⁴ large memory. One can store all their content with the ability to multitask smoothly. The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 also leverages a 3,020 mAh battery with intelligent battery optimization. The software with hardware synergy works together to keep your phone going all day long.

Additionally, the phone has Android™ 9.0 Pie with a user interface embedded in EMUI 9.0. The full screen gesture navigation and added system speed enhancements with an intelligent Phone Manager help to deliver an overall smoother experience. To top that off, a Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock make it an ultimately secure device. The pre-orders for HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 run from Tuesday, 12 March to Sunday, 24 March, 2019 and can be booked for PKR 21,499/-.

