A new OEM player is coming to the Pakistani Market called Realme. Realme is actually a subsidiary of Oppo (similar to how Redmi is for Xiaomi)The latest device of Realme has been confirmed for a launch in the coming week (on April 15, 2019) in Lahore. Realme is a smartphone brand that specializes in providing high quality smartphones for the youth. Realme’s exquisite design and technology caters to the open, stylish and diverse lifestyles of the youth. The brand is all set to announce the launch of its next product Realme 3 as the latest addition to their ever-growing product line.

Heralding the launch of new realme 3, Mr. Harvey Head of Marketing Realme Pakistan said “The realme 3 is built to power the style of youngsters. Building up on its vibrant features, realme 3 calls upon youngsters with its exquisite design. It sports a 6.22-inch FullView Display with a dewdrop notch which boasts an 88.3% screen-to-body ratio. We hope to set new records by promising a fully reimagined experience.”

The brand has in a short amount of time raked up significant popularity in the region due to their high quality and cutting edge technology that offers great value for money offerings they have. The company launched its first product the Realme 1 back in May 2018 in India and followed with the Realme 2 in September. The company also launched the Realme 2 Pro and the Realme C1 a few months later. Both products performed extremely successfully in Pakistan, breaking Daraz’s sales records for fastest sales. The company’s newest launch, however, is the Realme 3 which is the successor to the Realme 2.

Brand-new design: unibody design, brand new gradient colors and exquisite detailed designs.

System performance: equipped with MediaTek P60 processor which offers the most powerful processing capacity in the same price range

Super long battery life: 4230mAh high capacity battery that lasts even longer through optimization by smarter software

Camera upgrade: all-round upgrade of camera hardware specs, the first model in the same price range to offer the Nightscape mode and the Chroma Boost mode that present significantly better image qualities.

Realme is a brand targeted towards the youth. As a young smartphone brand, Realme concentrates on market segment to provide young consumers with devices that have both sophisticated design and powerful performance. Realme focuses on user needs and presents products with both strong performance and trendy design in the broad context of e-commerce. In less than a year, Realme has over 5 million users worldwide.

About Realme

Realme is a technology brand that specializes in providing high quality smartphones. The brand was officially established on May 1st, 2018 by its founder Sky Li together with a bunch of young people who have rich experience in smartphone industry.

Realme is committed to offering powerful performance, stylish design, sincere services and exploring more possibilities of smartphones. Realme has launched 6 products, which includes realme 1, realme 2, realme 3, realme 2 Pro, realme C1 and realme U1.

2018 was a rising year for Realme. As a smartphone brand with a global vision, within less than one year, it expanded to 10 countries including India, Indonesia and other Southeast Asia markets followed by Pakistan and North Africa. And now, is all set to enter European and Middle East markets soon.

realme saw tremendous international growth at a time when the overall market performance is downgrading by just selling products online. Over 5 million users have chosen Realme products till this early Feb making it one of the fastest growing young power in this international industry. For more information, log on to www.realme.com

